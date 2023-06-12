Leeds United are set for huge changes at Elland Road after being relegated from the Premier League last month with a full takeover confirmed last week after Andrea Radrizzani was bought out by the 49ers who previously held a minority stakehold.

Now the American owners will be tasked with the challenge to find the right sporting director and right manager to lead the West Yorkshire side in their next chapter and will surely be wanting to follow in the footsteps of Burnley by making an instant return to the top flight, something that will be no easy feat for the coach they select.

As a result, bringing in a manager that can not only boost the confidence of the squad set to remain but also attract quality new additions who can make an instant impact at Elland Road will be essential if Leeds are to have any chance of competing for automatic promotion over their 46-game campaign.

Indeed, the Whites have been linked with several experienced Championship coaches including Scott Parker and Daniel Farke who both have led their second-tier teams to promotion, but if the 49ers are looking for a long-term prospect that can lead Leeds comfortably in the top flight beyond potential promotion, Brendan Rodgers could be their man.

Should Leeds appoint Brendan Rodgers?

The former Leicester City and Liverpool boss has been heavily linked with a move to the Yorkshire club but has also been touted to make a return to the Scottish Premiership to leading title winners Celtic once again next season.

There is no doubt that Rodgers would be a great fit for the 49ers as they set out on an ambitious project to bring success back to the club after a struggle in more recent times with Phil Hay claiming in an article written for The Athletic that the new owners are 'very keen' on the Irishman.

Just like Leeds, the 50-year-old manager - who was deemed to have "incredible quality" by Pep Guardiola - had struggles of his own in the Premier League this season with the Foxes finding it difficult to maintain their high standards which ultimately resulted in Rodgers being sacked after four years and Leicester being relegated too.

One of the biggest issues Rodgers found at the King Power Stadium was a lack of investment from the owners over the last 18 months which quickly reflected in the performances on the pitch, so full financial backing and a healthy budget in his next appointment will surely be an attractive prospect.

Hay further claimed in his article that under Radrizzani the plan was for Leeds to be self-sufficient which, without big-money departures in double figures, would have seen the club likely stagnate in the second-tier, however, the 49ers are planning quite the opposite with an injection of US funds to allow for an 'active and aggressive' transfer window.

With that being said, Rodgers can rebuild his reputation and prove his strong managerial skill set to those who doubted him by guiding Leeds out of the Championship and repairing the mistakes of the past to establish a Premier League quality squad that can compete comfortably in the top flight.

While the likes of Parker and Farke boast impressive CVs at the desired level, if the club's new American owners have ambition, they could strike immediate gold with a move for the former Liverpool boss. It feels farfetched but it would be a big coup for such a side to acquire his services.