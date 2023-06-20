Leeds United are still searching for their next manager to lead the squad in their Championship campaign next season, and it has been reported that the search will enter its final stages this week ahead of making a decision.

The Whites parted company with their third-appointed manager of the season Sam Allardyce after suffering relegation from the Premier League last month and will be looking for the perfect manager to achieve automatic promotion over the 46-game campaign next season.

Former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was one of the hottest prospects for Leeds and had been heavily speculated with a move to Elland Road, however, on Sunday evening it was confirmed that the 50-year-old coach will return to Scotland where he will reunite with Celtic upon agreeing a deal.

As a result, that ship has sailed for the 49ers, and now they must focus on other candidates who can provide the experience needed, improve the performances and boost the confidence of the Leeds squad, with a number of options still available on their short-list.

One coach who has been touted with a move to West Yorkshire and, like Rodgers, is Premier League proven is former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Graham Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea at the beginning of April.

Would Graham Potter be a good fit for Leeds?

There is no doubt that Potter is one of the most respected English managers in the game right now as his work at Brighton in developing the club into a Premier League established side is widely recognised.

Over his 143 fixtures in charge, the 46-year-old coach - hailed a "genius" by journalist Sam Morton - tallied up 43 victories and 43 draws, accumulating 172 points during his time on the south coast, which is an impressive achievement.

Even more impressive is Potter's ability to get the very best out of young and upcoming talent, playing an important role in the development of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey - with all but Mac Allister being signed during Potter's reign.

As a result, the Englishman could be the perfect coach to polish and get the very best from the budding talent at Elland Road with the club boasting a number of exciting young players including Wilfried Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Adams.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to appoint Potter if the opportunity presents itself this summer as his experience would not only improve Leeds' chances of promotion but could seriously improve the young prospects at the club with a bright future ahead of them.