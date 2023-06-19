Leeds United are set for a transformative summer with new owners confirmed whilst the appointment of a new manager is in the works.

There is also work in the transfer window to do, however, with a fresh now emerging on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Jayson Molumby?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds United are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.

As per his Patreon subscription platform, Nixon claimed that the recently relegated club are working on the recruitment of proven players who can toughen up the squad and with Molumby available, are now in hot pursuit of the talent.

Would Molumby be a good fit for Leeds?

There is no doubt that the 49ers and newly-appointed interim football advisor Nick Hammond have a huge task on their hands when it comes to the management of the current squad's future and the recruitment beyond that to ensure Leeds can comfortably compete in the Championship next season.

A number of the West Yorkshire club's midfielders have been linked to an exit from Elland Road with Tyler Adams and Marc Roca both touted with a move, whilst Weston McKennie has returned to Juventus after a difficult loan spell.

As a result, the signing of Molumby would be a great opportunity to add depth and strength to the centre of the pitch this summer and the club could now finally replace Mateusz Klich; who departed in January for a move to the MLS.

Marcelo Bielsa's former right-hand man and West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has brought Molumby to life at the Hawthorns since his arrival, with the talented midfielder certainly displaying shades of Klich in midfield.

The Irishman - dubbed "feisty" by Gary Rowett - is an energetic presence with an unrivalled work rate in his team, displaying some quality key attributes last season that are close in comparison to Klich's impact on the Leeds team including shots on target per 90 (0.34 v 0.32), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.11 v 2.26), take-on success (37.1% v 33.3%) and dribblers tackled rate (50% v 53.8%), as per FBref.

Not only that, Molumby had the best pass completion rate (86%) in the entirety of the West Brom squad of those who have made more than one appearance this season, and ranked third for tackles averaged per appearance (1.4) for the Baggies too, proving he is an undeniable presence for his current team.

The 23-year-old has an expected transfer value of €5m (£4m) at present, with West Brom paying just £900k to permanently sign the player last summer, meaning his value has skyrocketed by 367% - a testament to his progress and impact on the Midlands club over the last 12 months.

With that being said, if Hammond could seal a deal for Molumby this summer it would certainly take some pressure off the club with so many expected departures this summer and the West Brom talisman could add some much-needed Championship experience to potentially guide Leeds to automatic promotion.