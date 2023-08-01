Highlights

Leeds United have new owners in the form of 49ers Enterprises and they are looking to improve matters not just on the field but away from the cameras at Elland Road, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving 49ers Enterprises and Leeds United?

Leeds United will kick off life in the Sky Bet Championship once again this Sunday where they will take on Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday 6th August, which will be Daniel Farke's first competitive match in charge of the Whites, as per Sky Sports.

The German coach has taken a steady approach in the transfer market as the dust finally begins to settle after a period of turbulence at Leeds United and has brought in Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow to strengthen his squad, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, Leeds United are now under the control of 49ers Enterprises, who will be tasked with steering the club forward and new chairman, Paraag Marathe, spoke of his ambitions for the club in an interview with their official website, stating: "This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work.

He then added: "This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club. We have already appointed a highly-respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season. It’s a privilege to carry this torch as I know we have a responsibility to ensure this Club makes our staff, players, supporters, and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

According to The Daily Mail, 49ers Enterprises have a plan in place to maximise matchday revenue at Elland Road, which currently stands at around £1 million per matchday.

Ideas are being drawn up that would see Leeds United increase the capacity of their home ground to 55,000 spectators, while redevelopment would also bring 'a raft of new corporate hospitality offerings in revamped east and north stands' at a cost of around £200 million.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has detailed that 49ers Enterprises are 'fully invested' in the task at hand of trying to win promotion and also to ensure the club generates maximum income moving forward.

Jacobs stated: “I think that's true. Leeds have ultimately gone down, and that will set the club back.

“But 49ers Enterprises have always been fully invested in the project. And we know, historically, that Elland Road is a big priority. That will help Leeds to move on, modernise and ultimately make more money from the football club.

“49ers Enterprises are not just thinking about this project in terms of the football side. They are also looking at this in terms of how they can bring the club on par with the top teams and the top brands. To do that, as Manchester United are finding, you must consider where you will invest your capital.”

What now for Leeds United?

Leeds United will continue to press on with their recruitment hunt as time continues to tick down in the window as it enters it's final month of business.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are keen on Joel Piroe this summer; however, Swansea City will hold out for between £15-20 million for the Dutch striker before agreeing to let him depart the Swansea.com Stadium.

Journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed on Patreon that Leeds United have joined West Ham United and Fulham in the hunt for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who could cost £15 million to bring to Elland Road.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is expected to leave his current employers and has been earmarked as a target for Leeds United. The Finland international is believed to have a release clause of £5 million, which could well be the fee required to secure his services, as per The Yorkshire Evening Post.