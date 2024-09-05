Leeds United have navigated through choppy waters well this season so far, bouncing back from a poor start with two victories now on the spin in the Championship.

Daniel Farke's men have also had to band together and get over the major departures of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter quickly, with a barrage of new signings towards the back end of the transfer window helping as well.

The likes of Ao Tanaka and more were purchased late on, with the Japan international impressing those packed into Elland Road last time out, when Leeds comfortably beat Hull City 2-0.

Tanaka's transfer to Leeds

Very much a long-term target, with Leeds cited as being an interested party long before finally winning him towards the end of August, Tanaka will offer the promotion-chasing Whites some needed depth in the centre of the park, with the former Fortuna Dusseldorf man comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder or as a holding option for his side.

The 25-year-old looked classy last match when coming off the substitutes bench for a quick four-minute cameo to get him somewhat up to speed with the demands of the Championship, with only two misplaced passes coming from the brand new Whites number 22 from a remarkable 20 attempted.

The ex-Dusseldorf midfielder will only grow in confidence as he becomes more and more used to his new West Yorkshire surroundings, with the 5 foot 11 fresh recruit more than capable of chipping in with goals and assists, having amassed 18 goal contributions from 95 games playing in Germany.

He also doesn't have the insane pressure on his shoulders of being a statement buy either, with Farke's men able to get Tanaka in through the door for a small fee of about £2.8m.

Away from a composed start, Tanaka will hope he can grow into a first-team presence and even displace the likes of Ilia Gruev down the line.

But, in an alternate reality, Leeds might well have loved to have one former youth product back in their squad over the 25-year-old, a player who is now actually worth more than the Japanese midfielder.

Alex Mowatt's transfer value after leaving Leeds

That familiar face to those in West Yorkshire is Alex Mowatt, who was tipped for big things at Elland Road as an exciting youth player rising through the ranks, with former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn even describing him as "outstanding" when throwing him into the first-team mix.

Unfortunately for both Mowatt and an expectant Leeds, the homegrown product's time at the club would eventually fizzle out, despite the fact the now 29-year-old ace did pick up a respectable 13 goals and 13 assists from 125 senior appearances.

Mowatt would go on to establish himself as a top EFL star when moving to Barnsley in the wake of his exit from the Whites though, scoring sublime strikes regularly like the one above, with the Tykes able to win the services of the discarded Leeds man for just £600k.

He would go on to help himself to 20 goals and 23 assists from 162 games in his new South Yorkshire location, even helping Barnsley flirt with a promotion up to the Premier League at one point.

Mowatt's numbers for West Brom Season Games played Goals scored Assists 23/24 45 2 5 22/23 1 0 0 21/22 34 4 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Mowatt has slowly but surely become one of the first names on the teamsheet at his next club in West Brom too, with the 29-year-old only absent from two league games all season long during the 23/24 campaign, after barely featuring the campaign before.

His importance at the Hawthorns rising has also seen his transfer value increase, with the former Leeds man now worth around the £3.3m mark - according to Football Transfers - an increase of 450% on the fee the Whites got for him back in 2017.

Worth more than Tanaka subsequently, Leeds will hope their new gem from Dusseldorf can develop into a top performer in the second tier as well, as promotion remains the main objective for Farke and Co.