Leeds United's slow start to the summer transfer window is now starting to gain steam after the 49ers assumed full ownership of the club, and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has been linked with a move to Elland Road despite the club's recent relegation from the Premier League.

How much would Alexander Nubel cost?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Whites "have explored" the conditions of a transfer for Nubel as an alternative to Newcastle United's Karl Darlow.

Jacobs said:

"I also think they'll look for a goalkeeper, and Nubel has been the one that Leeds have explored from Bayern Munich.

“Darlow has been another player on the radar, but I think Nubel will be available for under £10m. And Leeds could be in the mix for that particular player.”

A previous report from German outlet Sport BILD claims that Leeds boss Daniel Farke is hoping to sign his compatriot for around £8m, and for a 26-year-old shot-stopper with experience at one of Europe's most prestigious outfits and with a successful loan stint at French side Monaco recently completed, it could be a move worth making.

Who is Alexander Nubel?

This isn't the first time Leeds have pursued a Bayern Munich player of late, with the Championship side signing central midfielder Marc Roca from the German champions for an initial £10m last summer.

The dynamic Spaniard was hailed as a "key" signing by pundit Alan Hutton upon his arrival from the Bundesliga, but failed to live up to the hype and has now been loaned out to Real Betis after a timid term in West Yorkshire.

While the 26-year-old did demonstrate his abilities by forging 2.1 tackles per game, as per Sofascore, his ball-playing prowess was not up to scratch and would not suit the fluid possession-based style of Farke, evidenced by his bottom 14% ranking for pass completion compared to midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year, via FBref.

Perhaps certain segments of the Leeds support will fear a similar outcome should Nubel be deemed the man to replace under-fire Illan Meslier - who is believed to be transfer-listed after flattering to deceive last season - but there is every indication that the 6 foot 4 colossus would be a veritable machine for the English outfit.

“He is a very good goalkeeper with a [Manuel] Neuer vibe about him," claimed European football expert Kevin Hatchard of the then Schalke star, speaking to talkSPORT in 2019 following links to Tottenham Hotspur.

“He’s good with his feet, commanding, and he’s got a bit of arrogance about him, which I don’t think is a terrible thing.”

Since then, Nubel signed for Bayern on a free transfer, making just four appearances before joining Monaco on a two-year loan deal in 2021, where he has since forged 97 displays.

Once hailed as an "incredibly talented goalkeeper, with the world at his feet" by Germany's U21 coach Klaus Thomforde, Nubel saved 140 shots in Ligue 1 last term while conceding 58 strikes; Meslier, comparatively, shipped 67 goals and made just 94 saves.

Leeds will be determined to ensure their stint back in England's second tier is nothing more than a sojourn from the top-flight, and by strengthening the defensive department with a signing of Nubel's ilk, this could be achieved to emphatic success.