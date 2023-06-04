Leeds United have found themselves in a precarious position with no sporting director or manager to lead them following relegation back to the Championship, but now a shortlist of potential managers has been revealed by a reliable source.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Carlos Corberan?

According to The Telegraph, the Yorkshire giants are interested in appointing West Bromwich Albion coach Carlos Corberan ahead of next season.

As per the report, Corberan is one of three options being considered by the club's hierarchy with Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard also named as potential options for Leeds.

Would Carlos Corberan be a good fit for Leeds?

The former Huddersfield Town boss will seem like a natural selection to the Elland Road faithful as he could inject some of Marcelo Bielsa's incredible influence back into the team, having been part of the Argentinian's set up at the club before branching out on his own managerial journey in English football.

Corberan became a first-team coach after his success with Leeds U23s and worked alongside the popular manager to successfully secure promotion to the Premier League, before making the move to become manager of the Terriers where he continued to thrive.

The 40-year-old attacking-minded tactician famously guided Huddersfield Town to the playoff final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley last summer but fell short at the final hurdle, which led to a short spell with Olympiacos before returning to the EFL via West Bromwich Albion to replace Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns.

Over 30 Championship fixtures with the Midlands club, the Baggies boss has tallied up 16 victories and four draws with an average 1.73 points earned per game, which put them in contention for a place in the playoffs on the final day of the season and led to a ninth place finish despite being in a vulnerable position near the bottom of the table when he arrived.

Corberan boasts a number of attributes that make him potentially the perfect appointment for the West Yorkshire giants including sound experience of Championship football, a philosophy that emulates Bielsa's successful style of play and will have relationships already cemented at the club with the staff and many members of the squad.

The former Leeds boss was full of praise for Corberan when they worked together and revealed how important the Spaniard's opinion was to him:

"Carlos is a good colleague, I have found that," Bielsa told.

"He is very talented. I listen more to his opinion than I give mine to him."

Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani is heavily under-fire following a damning report that suggested he had explored the possibility of using Elland Road as collateral for a bank loan he was raising to buy Serie B-bound Sampdoria.

He could begin to win some supporters back, provided he sticks around, by swooping for Corberan, who himself will know too well what is required to bring the good times back to west Yorkshire, given the evidence above, his return would surely be a no-brainer.