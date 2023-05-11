Leeds United will be looking to bring in a young manager over the summer with Sam Allardyce expected to depart regardless of their fate.

Will Allardyce be made permanent at Leeds?

Andrea Radrizzani has experienced yet another difficult season at the top of Leeds with back-to-back relegation-battling seasons under his belt.

The Whites are now locked into the bottom three of the table on the back of the results over the weekend with Everton pulling two points clear of the drop.

Three games remain in their campaign but there are still some mightily tough games ahead of them as Leicester City narrowly sits above Leeds on goal difference.

Javi Gracia's time at Elland Road was short-lived with Sam Allardyce coming through the doors to replace him with just four games to go.

The 68-year-old's spell at Leeds could not have gotten off to a trickier start as they travelled to the reigning champions, however, they did put up a good fight.

However, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed Leeds will be looking to move on from Allardyce for a young manager over the summer:

(22:00) "We have to wait until the end of the season. At the end of the season, they will qualify, for example, Leeds I know for sure they're looking for different manager, a young manager for the future. They had some names in mind, but these managers are not coming now in April or May.

"So I don't see Sam Allardyce staying but I think they will do something different in any case."

Could Allardyce be the right man for Leeds?

There are three huge games lying ahead of the former England manager at Leeds and they are three games which will seriously test the Yorkshire club.

Everton's win on Monday has seriously piled the pressure on but Leeds will have been well aware that the trip to Manchester City was not a game they will have been expecting to take any points.

But now it is a serious uphill task for Leeds, if Allardyce is able to secure their top-flight status, then the mood around the 68-year-old will be incredibly positive.

However, he has been brought in as a short-term fix. And we think the likes of Radrizzani should remember that.

Keeping Leeds afloat now would be a huge achievement, but the vision of the club surely has to be aspiring for more than what they've been handed over the last two seasons.

Looking at Leeds' struggles over the last two years, it feels like they need a long-term manager who can come in and provide the players with a project.

Marcelo Bielsa was able to provide a long-term vision, however, perhaps a young promising manager who could provide similar attributes is the path Leeds should be looking at.

The likes of Vincent Kompany have gone into Burnley and changed the club's philosophy and they have certainly reaped the rewards for doing so.

If Leeds do go down, it will be interesting to see who would be keen to take the reins at Elland Road.