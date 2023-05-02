Majority owner of Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani has accepted responsibility and admitted he is "broken" amid the club's terrible Premier League form.

What's the latest on Andrea Radrizzani and Leeds?

On the weekend, the Whites travelled away from home to face Bournemouth in a hugely important game at the bottom of the table.

However, this clash against a direct rival did not go well for Javi Gracia and co as they were thumped 4-1, which leaves them only one point above the relegation zone despite having played one more game than two of the teams inside the bottom three.

When Antoine Semenyo scored the fourth goal for the Cherries on Sunday afternoon, it meant Leeds had conceded 23 goals in April for Leeds, which is a Premier League record for a single month and the most by any top-flight side since Birmingham also let in just as many way back in April 1965 (via BBC Sport).

With that being the case, it's easy to understand just how badly things are going for the club and Radrizzani certainly isn't under any illusions about that.

Indeed, in a direct message shared to YouTuber Conor McGilligan via Twitter, he accepted responsibility for the "unacceptable" form of late.

The Italian said: "I am broken. I am responsible for this sh*t. Unacceptable. You don't deserve this. Ridiculous."

What have Leeds fans said about the board?

It sounds as though the fanbase are at least in agreement with Radrizzani on this. After all, following the loss at Bournemouth, Leeds United’s Supporters' Advisory Board (SAB) released a statement of no confidence in the current board.

Indeed, they said (via LeedsLive): “After the result and performance of the team today, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club. The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with.

“Leeds United fans have, and will always, support our club through its ‘ups and downs’, but with four games left this situation is no longer sustainable. The narrow escape from relegation last season should have been the catalyst for a season of growth but this season has now turned into a humiliating disaster."

The statement went on to question the appointment of Jesse Marsch, the spending of transfer funds, and then explained how they are set to meet with the club in the coming week amid the expectation of major changes behind the scenes.

It certainly has been a disastrous season for the Whites and it's hard to see how some of the key decision-makers will be able to keep their jobs for much longer with relegation now looming large.