Leeds United have received a response after making their first move to sign a "special" new striker, according to a new report.

Leeds search for strikers as Farke calls for more goals

Leeds will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Championship when they host struggling Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday. Daniel Farke's side, who most recently drew 0-0 with third-placed Burnley, are currently two points clear at the top of the table, while Cardiff are stuck all the way down in 18th.

The Bluesbirds have, however, had a recent upturn in form. After a dismal run which saw them win none of ther nine games between November 6 and Boxing Day, Omer Riza's side are now unbeaten in their last seven Champions games – winning three and drawing four.

Speaking after his side's recent draw with Burnley, Farke suggested that his side need to be more clinical in front of goal moving forward.

"With the ball, I wish in the final third we were more confident," he said. "When a chance comes along you have to be more on it. When it came down to the final pass, I think we could have been more committed and better prepared."

Leeds begin move for Saints youngster

To try and bolster their options up-top, Leeds have made a recent approach to sign Southampton forward Cameron Archer. On Thursday, BBC journalist Adam Pope reported that the Lilywhites are targeting Archer, who he said the club have had a long-standing interest in.

TalkSPORT's Alex Crook, however, reports that Southampton have rejected Leeds' approach for the striker, who they signed in the summer for a reported fee of £15 million.

Archer, 23, came through the ranks at Aston Villa, but never made his mark at Villa Park and moved to Sheffield United in 2023 after loan spells with Solihull Moors, Preston North End, and Middlesbrough. He signed for Southampton in August, just three months after he rejoined Villa on a permanent transfer.

Once described by former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy as a "special talent", the Englishman, who can play as either a striker or winger, has since hit just two goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Saints.