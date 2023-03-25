Leeds United were heralded for their offensive play when clinching promotion to the Premier League under the sagely Marcelo Bielsa's management in 20/21 following a 16-year absence from the top-flight.

United had scored 62 goals on their return to the Premier League, finishing ninth and lauded for the high-octane, arresting edge to their play - for reference, Chelsea scored 58 goals all season, and Arsenal clinched 55.

This year has been a far cry from the former offensive verve that threaded through Elland Road, the Whites' footballing identity woven in attractive style and fluidity throughout the fold, with The Athletic citing an over-reliance on Jack Harrison and lack of potency in the striking department as the crux of the club's seasonal woes.

Manager Jesse Marsch was dismissed from his position in January, and Javi Gracia now grasps the reins in West Yorkshire, steering the outfit away from immediate danger amid the congested relegation battle - Leeds are 14th after 27 matches but only two points away from the bottom three.

Should Leeds preserve top-flight status once again, the onus will be on rekindling the fire and climbing the table over the coming years, and as such must turn to prodigious starlet Archie Gray to orchestrate a resurgence with his dynamic offensive capabilities.

Who is Archie Gray?

Still only 17-years-old, Gray has found a place on the bench in the Premier League on three occasions this season, including twice in the past three match-weeks, and it seems that the precocious youth is on the cusp of a senior debut for Gracia's side.

As the Leeds boss himself revealed - as per The Athletic's Phil Hay - Gray is a midfielder "he'll think about using while Adams is out", with the USMNT skipper having recently picked up a hamstring injury.

Gracia hailed the teenager as the club's "future", with Gray having made 21 appearances for the U21 outfit, scoring a goal and providing four assists.

It is indeed his creative flair that could pay dividends, and if he can develop his skills over the next few years he could be a deadly force to enhance the efforts of all around him.

The "unreal talent" could even emulate iconic star Santi Cazorla's success under Gracia's wing, with the 38-year-old Spaniard forging 21 displays under his compatriot at Qatari side, Al-Sadd, supplying a remarkable rate of 11 assists and six goals.

While Cazorla is firmly in the twilight phase of his career, Gracia will have tasted his superlative ball-playing skill firsthand, and with his efforts firmly in Gracia's mind, he must implement such knowledge onto Gray, whom team-mate Dan James said "the ability he’s got is something that he can take to be one of the best players in the Premier League if not the world."

With two assists from five starts in the Premier League 2 this term, the natural creativity is embedded into Gray's footballing DNA, and if he can harness his ability, there is no reason why he cannot forge a career to rival that of Cazorla, such is the potential within.