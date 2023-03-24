Leeds United have recently handed Archie Gray his first professional deal, but Phil Hay believes he could be offered an improved deal soon.

Why would Leeds offer Gray another deal?

The West Yorkshire side almost immediately tied Gray down to a professional deal when he turned 17 earlier in the year, however, it was only on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

His contractual stay at Elland Road will, therefore, go through until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, but he could be offered another deal in the meantime.

This is because whilst he is under 18, the maximum deal he can pen is up to three years. And because he was signing halfway through a season, Leeds settled for two-and-a-half.

Speaking on his podcast, Hay has suggested when the midfielder turns 18, it is likely the Whites will pounce to offer him an extended deal beyond 2025:

"A few people were a bit surprised that it was only two and a half years, but the reason for that is that while you're below the age of 18, the maximum length of deal you can sign is three years in length.

"Three years would have taken him to the middle of a season, which you never do. So two and a half years takes him to the end of the 2024/25 season and falls in the summer, as contracts have to.

"I don't think it will be long post-18 where there is another offer, or for the talks of whether we turn this into a 20-year deal(!)"

"That will be on their minds, will be to make that more substantial when the rules and the laws allow them to do that."

Should Gray be offered another deal?

It goes to show how highly the Whites think of their young prospect when you consider he is still to even make his debut for the first team.

On multiple occasions, Gray has been involved in the matchday squad in the Premier League, and the summer offered him a lot of hope for the future (via Transfermarkt).

Gray was included in Jesse Marsch's squad for their pre-season efforts in Australia, however, he picked up an injury along the way which halted any chances of involvement in the side.

And the injury in the summer was perhaps foreshadowing for what was ahead of the midfielder this season, with his campaign being riddled with injury issues.

The 17-year-old has recently made a return to action in the Premier League 2 and has made the squad in two of the last three Premier League matches (via Transfermarkt).

However, he is yet to be rewarded with an opportunity in the Premier League with Leeds scrapping away at the bottom end of the table for their top-flight status.

But it is apparent his time will come, with those who have watched him singing his praises, such as the likes of journalist James Marshment hailing the young prospect on Twitter:

"Great to see Archie Gray tied down, an unreal talent who has every chance at making it big. The Gray legacy at Leeds now very much into its third generation."