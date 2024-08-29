Leeds United are leaving it late when it comes to getting bodies into the building, with the next few days expected to be dramatic before the transfer window officially slams shut.

Both Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon have entered Elland Road in quick succession, but more new faces are expected to join, with the likes of Roland Sallai on the predicted Whites shopping list among a whole host of other names.

Daniel Farke will want to add in a new attacking midfielder if he can, with Georginio Rutter breaking everyone's hearts in West Yorkshire when he moved on to Brighton and Hove Albion, as this exciting target now emerges on to the Leeds agenda.

Leeds transfer news

As report by journalist Alan Nixon, via Football League World, Sheffield United are another new Championship club prepared to battle it out for the services of AFC Bournemouth gem Philip Billing, who has also attracted the interest of Leeds.

Cherries manager Andoni Iraola has stated that he wants to keep Billing situated at the Premier League outfit, however, but an increase in game-time could well see the 28-year-old be tempted to relocate to Elland Road, with only 12 minutes of action coming his way so far in the new top-flight season from two games to date.

The Scandinavian star would take the second tier by storm if he was snapped up as a statement purchase right at the death, with Joel Piroe bumped way down the pecking order at Leeds if Billing was to enter at the last minute, when you consider the Dane's unbelievable numbers at the level in the past.

What Billing can offer Leeds

The former Huddersfield Town man would amass a very impressive haul of ten goals and ten assists from 40 clashes last time he was playing in the second tier, with the Cherries number 29 capable of playing either as a traditional central midfielder or behind the lone striker where Piroe has struggled recently.

Piroe has fallen out of favour with the Leeds masses of late, even with 13 goals and three assists notched up last season in the Championship, with his absence from the starting line-up away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out actually benefitting the Whites, as Brenden Aaronson fired home the opening goal in the 2-0 victory in his spot.

Piroe's regular Championship numbers (23/24) vs Billing's (21/22) Stat - per 90 mins* Piroe Billing Games played 45 40 Goals scored 13 10 Assists 3 10 Shots* 1.9 1.7 Scoring frequency 216 mins 331 mins Big chances missed 8 11 Big chances created 3 13 Touches* 27.2 45.6 Passing accuracy* 15.3 (81%) 22.6 (75%) Total duels won* 1.9 5.0 Stats by Sofascore

More willing to get on the ball and make things happen when contrasted with Piroe, with ten more big chances created during the 2021/22 season compared to the Dutchman's 2023/24 output, Billing would make the hole left behind by Rutter's departure feel less obvious, with the Dane always willing to receive a pass and create an opening.

Bettering Piroe's duels won count as well, with five won on average per Championship clash on the way to automatic promotion being clinched, Billing would be a great body to have around Farke's nervy camp during crunch games, when a make-or-break decision could decide a nail-biting affair.

Also capable of performing when making the step-up to the Premier League, with Billing impressively finding the back of the net seven times during the 2022/23 season, the £45k-per-week target - as per Capology - feels like a perfect fit for the Whites, as they strive to win promotion once more.

It remains to be seen whether Billing - who David Wagner once described as a player who "has everything" - can be persuaded to move back down to the Championship, but Leeds must push on to try and make this statement capture happen if they're truly serious about their promotion chances.