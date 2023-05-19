Leeds United are considering a potential move for Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen, according to Turkish media via Sport Witness.

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

The Whites are still in the midst of a relegation battle in the Premier League, with their status in the top flight still not secured as things stand. The club currently sit in 18th place and are one point adrift of safety. With two games left, they could still survive and leapfrog Nottingham Forest or Everton to stay in the top tier.

With the side desperate to try and stay in the Premier League, they sacked former boss Javi Gracia and brought in Sam Allardyce to try and drag them away from the drop zone. So far, the experienced boss has only managed a point out of a possible six - albeit that draw came against Newcastle United and defeat against league leaders Manchester City.

In spite of the fact that Leeds are currently not sure of where they will be playing their football next season, it appears as though they already have players on their radar for the transfer window.

According to a report from Turkey, via Sport Witness, Leeds,and by extension likely new owners the 49ers Enterprises, are keeping tabs on Van den Boomen at Toulouse. The 27-year-old could be available for nothing too, with the midfielder set to see his contract expire at the end of June.

They aren't the only side sniffing around the Dutchman though. Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation and there are teams in Turkey - specifically Fenerbache and Galatasaray - who are also weighing up moves for the player.

It therefore may be tricky for Leeds to get a deal done for Van den Boomen this summer - especially if they are relegated down to the Championship.

Who is Leeds United target Branco van den Boomen?

The midfielder has lit up Ligue 1 this campaign, with his displays in the centre of the field catching the eye. He has racked up an impressive 13 goal contributions for the club this season - despite not being a more advanced player - he has showcased an ability to drive forward both with and without the ball and to capitalise on chances.

Plenty of people are now sitting up and taking notice too, with football journalist Zach Lowy stating back in March that he expects the player to be a "hot commodity" heading into the transfer window because of his performances. Van den Boomen, also previously hailed as "outrageous" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, could therefore be a man in demand - and Leeds look like they are one of the sides contemplating a bid for the player.