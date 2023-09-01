Leeds United could be set to make a late move in this summer's transfer window for an attacking reinforcement in the form of Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Is Thomas-Asante replacing Sinisterra?

It has been a turbulent summer for the Whites following their disappointing 2022/23 campaign which saw them slip out of the Premier League.

Following Daniel Farke's arrival, the Yorkshire side have seen a number of players head for the exit doors at Elland Road. Some of these exits have consisted of players who featured heavily in last season's campaign in the top flight.

However, there has not been a huge influx of money from those exits with only Tyler Adams' £25m move to Bournemouth generating any significant funds, and they now look set to lose Luis Sinisterra to the Cherries as well on an initial loan deal.

And even with hours remaining in the window, there remain questions marks as to whether another exciting winger, Wilfried Gnonto, could still leave the club. He has been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League with Everton believed to be a club seriously interested in the Italian youngster.

Perhaps as a result of the possible exits of both Sinisterra and Gnonto, there have been some suggestions that Leeds could make a move for West Bromwich Albion's Thomas-Asante.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the Whites have enquired about the possibility of signing the 24-year-old, who has also received interest from Stoke City. It is believed the Albion have already rejected a £2m approach from the Potters.

How good is Brandon Thomas-Asante?

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years which has seen him move from Ebbsfleet, to Salford and then to the Baggies.

Having made 33 appearances for the Albion in the Championship last season - 20 of those coming in the starting XI - the £20k-per-week Englishman was able to provide a return of seven league goals (via Transfermarkt).

The Whites have already lost last season's top scorer in Rodrigo after he left for Qatar earlier in the summer, but have provided Farke with some reinforcement with the arrival of Joel Piroe in recent weeks.

However, their start to life back in the Championship has certainly not been a straightforward one with just five points on the board from their opening four games. And even in their only win of the campaign, it did not come without some serious threat from the opposition after narrowly taking the points in a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

But in Thomas-Asante, the Yorkshire side could be bringing in a player who has been hailed as a "poacher" in front of goal by journalist Lewis Cox and is capable of playing right across the front three, so could slot in perfectly alongside Piroe instead of Sinisterra.

And the same journalist has heavily praised the Englishman's journey to the Championship after he scored a winning goal in the early stages of last season:

“Unbelievable finale and unbelievable story. Some noise in this place when that went in. Could hardly have dreamed it better last night – from the fourth tier to instant Hawthorns goal hero.”