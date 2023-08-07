Highlights

Leeds United have a 'genuine' interest in Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams as Daniel Farke looks to build a team capable of winning promotion this term, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Brandon Williams going to Leeds United?

As per The Independent, Leeds United are plotting a move for Williams this summer as German coach Farke seeks to take his side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The report states that Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag would prefer to facilitate a permanent exit so he can reinvest money back into his squad at Old Trafford.

Williams made just a solitary appearance for Manchester United last term in a cameo against Burnley in the EFL Cup in a season mired by injury on a personal level for the former England Under-21 international, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that Williams earns £65,000 per week on the books of the Red Devils, though he only has one more year left on his contract at the club.

Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw look to be ahead of Williams in the pecking order at left-back and it looks as if he may need to seek a new challenge; nevertheless, FootballTransfers have indicated that Manchester United have yet to make a definitive decision on his future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has confirmed that Leeds United hold a 'genuine' interest in bringing Williams to Elland Road.

Jacobs stated: "Leeds' interest is genuine and Manchester United's desire is to sell Williams rather than send him out on a loan deal.

"It's been difficult for Williams because he's only 22 still and hasn't had any significant opportunities to make an impression on Erik ten Hag.

"That was partly due to an injury at the beginning of last season, and now there's just too many left-backs, so there's clearly no pathway for Williams."

What comes next on the agenda for Leeds United?

Interestingly, should he remain on the 65k per week he's currently on, he would be the third joint highest earner at the club.

Leeds United will hope they can use Crysencio Summerville's late heroics against Cardiff City last week to generate some momentum as the Dutchman spared the Whites' blushes to earn a 2-2 draw at home to the Bluebirds on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, as per BBC Sport.

Nevertheless, changes to Farke's squad look likely to occur between now and the close of play in the market. Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qasdiah are said to be eyeing Leeds United defender Liam Cooper, who are managed by former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, as per talkSPORT.

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer is a target for Leeds United and the Sky Blues would accept a bid in the region of £12 million for the Brazilian-Dutch playmaker, according to Football Insider.

If nobody meets their eight-figure valuation, Mark Robins' men could be willing to lose Hamer on a free transfer when his contract expires at the club in 2024.

Greek outlet Sportime claim that AZ Alkmaar defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos has agreed to join Leeds United, though there is still some divergence from both clubs over what his potential transfer fee would be to make the move to Elland Road.