Leeds United have suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Premier League but must not rest on their laurels as they map a plan for an immediate return to prominence this summer.

The Championship season is notoriously enervating and will require focus and tenacity unseen at Elland Road this season, with the Whites going through three managers and languidly bowing out of their three-year tenure in the division with just one victory from the final 11 matches.

Undoubtedly, there will be a torrent of outgoings in west Yorkshire this summer as the club looks to wipe the board clean and recuperate some funds, a result of the financial damage a club is beset with upon falling from the Premier League.

And while shrewd acquisitions will be targetted, Leeds must now make full use of their impressive youth academy and unleash some stars currently beneath the surface, and Amari Miller is one who could play a big part in any success they have in the second tier.

Who is Amari Miller?

Leeds completed the signing of versatile winger Miller in June 2021, with the starlet penning a deal from Birmingham City, where he featured for the first team five times despite his youthful years.

Since plying his trade for the Whites' development squad, he has scored four goals and supplied a further two assists from 33 appearances for the club's U21 side.

Praised for his "fearless" attitude by former Blues boss Lee Bowyer, who also said that he has got "great potential", Leeds' relegation might be a personal blessing for the 20-year-old's prospects, with the inevitable summer sales providing him with more frequent chances to dazzle with the senior set-up.

Who could Amari Miller replace?

One of the most likely departees from west Yorkshire this summer is undoubtedly Brenden Aaronson, who signed from RB Salzburg for roughly £25m one year ago with a weight of expectation, but he has failed to impress and indeed been at the epicentre of his outfit's malaise.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old USMNT player only mustered a lowly average rating of 6.51 this term, scoring one goal and providing three assists from 36 Premier League matches, branded a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome earlier this year.

While time is on Aaronson's side, he is still valued at £30m by Football Transfers and could catch a pretty penny to tee up coveted room for reinforcements ahead of an imperative campaign at Elland Road.

The need for change is evident at Leeds, and while Aaronson could do a job in the second tier, he could still garner one of the highest fees of any member of the squad, and while a replacement could well be signed, the powers that be at the club must consider opening up the stage for the exciting talent that is Miller.

After all, he already has Championship experience too, being handed his debut in that division by Birmingham at such a young age, eventually making five appearances.

Although they were rather brief cameos, it will be a positive for Leeds that this potential Aaronson replacement already has senior experience.