Leeds United suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Premier League this season and have identified Brendan Rodgers as a potential managerial candidate for next year.

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Leeds?

A report from the Daily Star at the start of the month claimed that the club are 'huge admirers' of the former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City boss, who was dismissed by the latter several months ago after their own plummet from the top-flight this term.

Since then, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, confirmed that the Whites are compiling a list of managerial targets after Sam Allardyce's departure and Rodgers is indeed at the forefront.

He said: "There are obviously a few candidates that Leeds are looking at at the moment. We're hearing growing talk of names like Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter.

"I think both of those would see themselves as Premier League managers, but Leeds are a big club and in a year might be in the Premier League again, which is why Leeds may feel that they have that opportunity."

Should Leeds appoint Brendan Rodgers?

There are few prospective gaffers that would represent a greater coup than Rodgers for the 49ers this summer, with the distinguished 50-year-old winning a wealth of silverware with the Hoops and the FA Cup and Community Shield with the Foxes.

Leeds supporters will be dismayed by the failure to cement a comfortable position in the Premier League after so many years of strife, languishing in the second and third tier, and this historic English outfit must now take the requisite steps to ensure they are not mired in obscurity for another interminable period.

And Rodgers would be a first-rate appointment; a proven winner, the Northern Irish boss's 'free-flowing, possession-based' approach fits the kind of exciting style that Whites fans became so accustomed to under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, and given his inclination to field a 4-2-3-1 set-up, the likes of the lacklustre Brenden Aaronson could finally forge a career worth cheering in Yorkshire.

Signing from RB Salzburg for around £25m last summer, the attacking midfielder was expected to act as a conduit between the centre and the frontline and rekindle the offensive verve that dissipated somewhat as Leeds narrowly staved off relegation in the 21/22 season.

However, after scoring just one goal and supplying three assists from 36 top-flight appearances, his endeavours were anything but auspicious and he was even branded a "lightweight" by pundit Jon Newsome.

The 29-cap USMNT player could be transformed by Rodgers who has had notable success with James Maddison.

With his tendency to star as a No. 10 in the Northern Irishman's system, the Foxes phenom found great success this term despite his club's relegation.

Maddison plundered ten goals and nine assists from just 28 league starts and has been heralded as a "magician" by Statman Dave, and under his former gaffer, he posted 49 goals and 33 assists from 166 displays.

Once described as a "stand-out" asset with "huge energy" for Leeds by Noel Whelan, Aaronson fell by the wayside but could rekindle his flame under new management in the Maddison role, albeit in a new division.

Indeed, with a clean slate to finally demonstrate his playmaking capabilities to the demanding Whites fanbase, he could finally become a star a year after signing.