Brendan Rodgers is just a "pipe dream" appointment for Leeds United, according to presenter Conor McGilligan.

Rodgers could potentially be set rejoin Celtic four years after departing the Scottish Champions for Leicester City, but there were reports that Leeds could make a late push.

What is the latest Brendan Rodgers news?

According to a report from BBC Sport, Celtic have advanced talks with Rodgers over a potential return to Celtic Park, and despite the fact no deal has been reached, the Northern Irishman is the club's priority appointment.

The former Liverpool manager enjoyed a stellar time during his last spell at Celtic, winning two Scottish league titles, three Scottish league cups, and two Scottish cups, including an invincible season and two trebles.

A report from Scotland stated that Leeds were attempting to hijack Celtic's deal for the recently sacked Leicester manager, however, a new report states that the recently relegated Whites will instead pursue other managerial targets as it was suggested that Rodgers is not willing to take the step down to Championship football.

What did Conor McGilligan say about the situation?

Speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan hit back after hearing reports Rodgers is leaning more towards a potential return to Parkhead this summer:

"I think we knew all along, I’ve not been getting carried away with it, the lads behind the scenes on the debrief they have not been getting carried away with the Brendan Rodgers either, it’s a bit of a pipe dream, it always has been a bit of a pipe dream, to be honest with you.

"A manager of Liverpool finishing second in a title race, a manager who has won an FA Cup, a manager who has already battered the Championship, getting him back down to the Championship even on a big financial package was going to be difficult."

Would Leeds United be a smart move for Brendan Rodgers?

Leeds seemingly need an overhaul after a really disappointing campaign which resulted in relegation, with their defence being the worst in the league last season. Rodgers has a fantastic record in the Championship, with his Swansea side winning promotion via the play-offs the last time he competed in the division.

For Rodgers, who has been hailed as a "genius" in the past, the uncertainty around Leeds United with the pending ownership change and players who may want to leave following relegation in addition to the drop-down in divisions may turn the Northern Irishman away from the club, instead opting for a chance to win league titles and domestic cups in Scotland with Celtic to rebuild his reputation quickly.

Should the former Leicester City manager decide to join Leeds, it would be a major coup for the club, and surely make them one of the favorites to come straight back up.