Leeds United are reportedly interested in making Brendan Rodgers their next manager, according to a fresh update regarding the situation at Elland Road.

Has Allardyce left Leeds post?

The Whites have had a tumultuous season for so many reasons, suffering relegation from the Premier League in the process, following three years in the top flight. The managerial situation has been particularly problematic, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all in charge at different points of the campaign.

None of them did enough to prevent Leeds from returning to the Championship, and on Friday morning it was confirmed that Allardyce had left the club, following a short stint in the Elland Road hot seat.

It means that those high up at the club are now searching for the veteran's successor, in what will be an important appointment, as the Whites look for some much-needed stability. One name has emerged in a new update, ahead of what could be a busy period.

Could Rodgers be an option for Whites?

According to The Daily Star, Leeds are eyeing up Rodgers as their potential new manager, with owner Andrea Radrizzani reportedly a "huge admirer" of the 50-year-old, adding him to his "shortlist of candidates" to come in as the new Whites boss.

The Irishman was most recently in charge of Leicester City, winning the FA Cup with them back in 2021, although things ended in disappointing fashion and he played a part in the Foxes ultimately being relegated alongside Leeds.

Rodgers may have had a disappointing end to life at the King Power Stadium, but he could still be an exciting capture by the Whites, given his pedigree during his career. He came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool back in 2013/14, playing some wonderful football with a team made up of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho, and he won two Scottish Premiership titles during his time with Celtic.

Getting Rodgers - who has been dubbed a "football genius" - would be a big coup, considering he would be dropping down a division, but it says a lot about the lure of Leeds that someone could be willing to go into the Championship in order to take charge of them.

Rodgers isn't perfect, with some occasionally critical of his manner in interviews and lack of defensive nous, but he would bring an attack-minded brand of football to Elland Road.