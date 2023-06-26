Leeds United are still awaiting the confirmation of the 49ers complete takeover from Andrea Radrizzani, but with the deal a formality, the focus is shifting to the transfer market.

The Whites have been relegated from the Premier League in their third season since ending 16 miserable years away from the top flight, and are now fraught with worry that lightning will strike twice and Championship obscurity will seep into Elland Road for the club's next chapter.

To ensure this does not happen, the moves made on the transfer front will be paramount, and with reports linking Leeds to Fenerbache winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, it appears the club are indeed acting with conviction to mount an immediate title challenge.

According to one Turkish journalist (via MOT Leeds News), the Whites were preparing to table an offer for the dynamic wideman earlier this month, with the player wanting to return to England after a lacklustre 18 months in Turkey.

Valued at around €10m (£8m), the Nigeria international would be a worthy addition for a club looking to ensure their return to the second tier is nothing more than a sojourn.

Should Leeds sign Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Leeds managed to stave off the threat of relegation in the 21/22 campaign after leaving onlookers waxing lyrical the season prior as they waltzed into the Premier League under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa and earned a ninth-placed finish.

However, the falling fortunes were evident and the jubilation of preserving their status quickly felt like a stay of execution, with the recently-concluded campaign highlighting the woes that had led to the club's bitter demise.

Leeds must now look ahead, and by signing Osayi-Samuel, who has Championship experience with Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool, the right flank could be secured once again.

A versatile player capable of playing at right back and on both offensive flanks, the 25-year-old has been hailed for his "blistering pace" by Mark Warburton, who also called him "outstanding".

He's played 100 times for Fenerbahce but after only mustering a 6.57 average Sofascore rating in the Super Lig this term, it might be time for new pastures.

The three-cap dynamo did score eight goals and supplied 12 assists across his final two Championship terms with QPR, however, and he could emulate his past feats with Leeds.

Such numbers from the wing-back could even prove to be the catalyst for young forward Crysencio Summerville's fortunes to improve, with Leeds signing the exciting talent for just £1m from Feyenoord in 2020.

The 21-year-old demonstrated flashes of brilliance this year and posted four goals and two assists from just 12 top-flight starts this season, but with an average of just one shot per game it's clear he could use some support.

Once described as "unplayable" by Beren Cross, Summerville could well live up to that mantra again should he link up with a devastating offensive wing-back, unlike someone of Luke Ayling's calibre.

This move could be particularly astute when you consider the former has also been linked with a move away this summer. Yet, this move could well convince the Dutchman to continue his development with a progressive force behind him.

Leeds must sign Osayi-Samuel, his inclusion at the club could have a knock-on effect and assure the stars at the side that the requisite moves for a return to prominence are being made.