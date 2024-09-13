Leeds have been handed a massive blow on the personnel front after it emerged that one of their first team stars is set for a spell on the sidelines, in news that serves Daniel Farke a problem for the upcoming fixtures.

Leeds bouncing back after tough summer

After four games, Leeds sit firmly in the Championship promotion race and are unbeaten, having drawn two and won two of their games before the international break. It was a summer of turmoil for the Elland Road outfit after suffering playoff heartbreak at the hands of Southampton, dashing their hopes of an instant return to the Premier League.

The exodus that followed saw young homegrown talent Archie Gray sacrificed in order to meet financial fair play requirements, with the Englishman joining Tottenham in a deal worth in excess of £30m.

Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville and fellow attacking star Georginio Rutter also departed for the Premier League, joining West Ham and Brighton respectively, while a host of players who had spent the 23/24 campaign away on loan departed either on loan or permanently.

Leeds United permanent departures summer 2024 Player Club joined Archie Gray Tottenham Crysencio Summerville West Ham United Glen Kamara Rennes Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Cody Drameh Hull City Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Ian Poveda Sunderland Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Real Betis Georginio Rutter Brighton

Despite these exits and money being tight at Elland Road, it has been a strong start to the season for Farke's side, and they are among the favourites to secure at least a play-off berth come the end of the campaign. But now, they have been hit with an injury blow.

Winger set for month on the sidelines

That comes as Farke confirmed that he will be without the services of winger Daniel James for at least the next five games, with the Welsh winger facing at least a month on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old electric winger, who takes home £50k a week at Elland Road, started the first three games of the season for the Elland Road outfit, but picked up a hamstring injury before their win over Hull City which ruled him out of the clash with the Tigers.

It also ruled him out of international duty, and now Farke has issued a worrying update on his fitness.

"Some bad news with James, he will be out for four weeks so we will expect him back after the next international break,” said Farke when asked before his side's clash with Burnley.

Farke is a big fan of the winger, having dubbed him a "brilliant" person back in March after he scored a winning goal against Hull.

"He's a brilliant lad. It says all about the Leeds United family. We're happy for him, we are there for all family members," the Leeds boss explained.

Already light in attack, the Yorkshire side will now have to make do without James' services against the Clarets this weekend, as well as in away games against Cardiff City, Norwich City and Sunderland and the home fixture with Coventry City. He could even be sidelined for longer as he rebuilds match fitness following the October international break.

That absence could offer opportunities to summer signings Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani, both of whom made their Leeds debuts in the win over Hull City.