Leeds United will want to instantly make amends for a disappointing away day when they face off against Hull City tomorrow night, putting their stumble at Watford firmly to the back of their minds with a win back on home turf.

There will be some selection headaches for Daniel Farke to wrestle with before the showdown against the Tigers at Elland Road, with Wilfried Gnonto and Connor Roberts both expected to be absent against Liam Rosenior's men.

Ilia Gruev's inclusion back in Farke's XI could be touch and go up to kick-off, so the German boss will have a list of players who he can rely on to play in holding midfield over the ex-Werder Bremen man, depending on if he feels he needs to reshuffle the back four owing to Liam Cooper's poor showing at Vicarage Road.

Here are three options the Whites manager could think about playing here if his trusted Bulgarian number 44 remains sidelined...

1 The Best Option

Ethan Ampadu

The Leeds manager could well stick by Ethan Ampadu in one of the holding roles alongside Glen Kamara, who filled in there for Gruev versus the Hornets.

However, this could be a risky selection choice to stick by, considering Cooper failed to deal with the likes of Emmanuel Dennis throughout the contest when drafted in to play in the heart of defence instead of the Welshman.

Farke might well keep the faith in Cooper regardless of his torrid night costing Leeds dear in the 2-2 draw, with Ampadu more than comfortable playing at holding midfield again if needs be.

The ex-Chelsea youngster won all four of the duels that came his way on Friday night, but was ultimately let down by other lax members of the starting XI in the eventual draw.

2 The tactical tweak

Archie Gray into midfield

If Farke decides to throw Ampadu back into the heart of defence instead, he could well reshuffle his pack by moving Archie Gray from full-back to midfield.

It's a role Gray can pull off effortlessly, having played in this spot for the majority of his Leeds U21 appearances.

The 18-year-old hotshot also excelled playing centrally for England U21s during the break too, scoring from off the bench against Azerbaijan when played in a more advanced position.

The teenager hasn't played regularly here in the league for Leeds, but with his transition to right-back seamless when that wasn't once a familiar role, he won't be fazed playing in midfield against Hull if called to do a job there.

3 The wildcard option

Charlie Crew

This would be the boldest selection choice by Farke if he was to go through it: starting 17-year-old Charlie Crew for his first-team debut. Crew already made waves at Leeds by being named as a substitute against Watford on Good Friday.

The German boss wasn't troubled whatsoever by thrusting Gray into the spotlight earlier in the season, with Crew potentially the next from the Thorp Arch conveyer belt to get a chance in the senior side.

Making 16 appearances in the U21 setup this season for Leeds in the Premier League 2, Crew is also very well-liked in Wales circles, with Wales U21 boss Matty Jones hyping up Crew as a "huge prospect" recently.

If Farke wants to spring a surprise to unnerve Hull for the big clash tomorrow night, he could throw the highly regarded 17-year-old defensive midfielder into the deep end and start him.

Slowly but surely, Leeds could have another young star in the making if Crew is given chances to shine now.