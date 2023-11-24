Leeds United will be hoping that the most recent international break hasn't spoiled their momentum ahead of tonight's Yorkshire derby clash against Rotherham United.

The Whites make the short trip to South Yorkshire in impressive form, winning six of their last seven matches while the hosts are winless in five and were thrashed 4-0 by Watford last time out.

If Daniel Farke's side needed any further incentive to pile more misery onto their county rivals, an opportunity to go five points behind the automatic promotion places with victory is the prize awaiting them.

In his recent press conference, the German tactician provided a disappointing update as striker Georginio Rutter is flagged as a "major doubt" while it's unlikely that Farke will risk left-back Sam Byram, who has just recovered from his injury.

The Englishman has played a starring role down the left flank this term and will be a huge miss if he is left out.

Sam Byram's season in numbers

When an academy graduate returns to the club where they began their career, there's no guarantee it works out, however, Byram has been a revelation since returning to West Yorkshire and has made that left-back spot his own.

Hailed for his importance to the side and possessing "quality" in abundance by Farke, the 30-year-old has started in 13 of their 16 Championship matches and has impressed with his energetic, tenacious and tough-tackling ability.

Byram's aggressive attacking displays and incredible defensive work have stood out this term, striking up a strong partnership with the Dutch dynamo Crysencio Summerville, while providing exceptional support down the left flank.

Sam Byram's per 90 Championship statistics and percentile rank vs full-backs Statistic Figure / Percentile rank Touches (Att pen) 3.24 / top 3% Shots total 1.20 / top 9% Aerials won 2.48 / top 11% Interceptions 1.71 / top 15% Blocks 1.62 / top 16% Non-penalty xG 0.07 / top 18% Progressive passes 5.29 / top 20% All stats via FBref

In a supremely attacking Leeds side, orchestrated by the German's tactical expertise, Byram is thriving in a similar role that Stuart Dallas played in their 2019/20 promotion campaign.

A driving force at both ends of the field, as delineated by the table above, the former Norwich City man is a threat in the final third and is difficult to beat down the left flank.

If he is forced into sitting out for this clash, it's likely that Junior Firpo will come in for his first start of the season.

Junior Firpo's Leeds career in numbers

Firpo arrived from Barcelona as a highly-rated full-back, who was known for his electricity and explosiveness, but the Spaniard is yet to provide the spark that he promised to deliver down the left flank.

He struggled in the early stages of his career to translate his sensational form from Barca to Elland Road as highlighted by some of his performances last term, one of which was against Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

Described by journalist Dean Jones as having "some difficulties" adapting to the Premier League following that battle with Mahrez, Firpo was unable to match the physicality required in the top division, although he did impress towards the end of that relegation campaign.

The £60k per-week star was dubbed as "immense" for his form by Connor McGilligan on the One Leeds Fan Channel after ranking in the top 8% against his positional peers in the top flight for interceptions and top 9% for tackles, as per FBref.

After spending the majority of this campaign recovering from a long-term injury to his knee, Firpo could finally get his chance to show Byram the level of talent he's competing against for a spot in the team tonight.