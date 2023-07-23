Leeds United "really like" Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow ahead of a potential summer move, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

How old is Karl Darlow?

The Magpies stopper is now 32 years of age, picking up a huge amount of experience down the years and representing the likes of Nottingham Forest and Hull City on loan. While he has rarely managed to nail down a regular spot in Newcastle's starting lineup, he has still made 100 appearances down the years, proving to be a steady performer and a strong squad player.

Nick Pope is the Magpies' undisputed first-choice man between the sticks currently, also pushing Jordan Pickford to be England's No.1, so it is difficult to see many minutes coming Darlow's way moving forward, barring an injury to his teammate.

For that reason, he may feel that now is the time for a fresh challenge in his career, allowing him to be a first-team player elsewhere, and be someone who could start most matches. That's where Leeds come into play, as they potentially look for a replacement for Illan Meslier, who has been tipped to move on over the coming weeks.

Could Leeds sign Karl Darlow?

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast [via The Boot Room], Hay discussed Leeds' keenness to sign a new 'keeper after sealing a move for Ethan Ampadu, name-checking Darlow as a possible option to bring in, however, he also added that the Whites could end up missing out to Bournemouth.

"All the noises suggest that with Ampadu signing and with that signing they would move onto a goalkeeper which is a pretty crucial position for them to sort out. They do like Darlow, they really like Darlow up at Newcastle, but there are reports that Bournemouth are getting close with Darlow and they like him too."

While Darlow doesn't necessarily represent the long-term future when it comes to a new signing coming in at Leeds, he could actually be a really shrewd signing, considering the experience he has acquired throughout his long career.

At 32, he is still far from old as a goalkeeper, too, with many players in that position proving to be more than capable of remaining at a high level close to the age of 40 nowadays. Darlow may not be the most spectacular 'keeper around, but he could be a safe pair of hands for Leeds, having racked up 241 appearances at senior level, with 52 of those coming in the Premier League.

He has been hailed as "absolutely awesome" by Sky Sports pundit Matt Murray in the past, such was the level of performance he produced for a period around 2021, and he may not be daunted by a move to Elland Road, instead being seen as a solid option who could bolster the Whites' Championship promotion push.

There are arguably more glitzy options out there, such as Bayern Munich stopper Alexander Nubel, for example, but Darlow has proven himself at various levels of English football over an extended period, even winning the Championship with Newcastle in 2016/17, so he could be a savvy signing for Leeds.

Whether he wants to leave Newcastle at a point when they are back in the Champions League and growing hugely as a club remains to be seen, though, and he may be content to remain in the top flight with either Newcastle or Bournemouth.