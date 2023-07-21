Suffering relegation last season, Leeds United will hope they don't repeat the agony of their 16-year absence from the Premier League the last time they were relegated.

To avoid a prolonged stay in the second tier, the club will likely have to bring in a number of players - particularly if they want to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

So, FootballFanCast thought it would be worthwhile taking a look at some of the players that could potentially fire Daniel Farke and Leeds to promotion next season.

Jayson Molumby

With the likes of Marc Roca leaving on loan and Tyler Adams reportedly linked with an Elland Road exit, Leeds will likely have to bolster their midfield options ahead of a busy Championship campaign. One midfielder who could be a smart pick-up is West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Linked with the club in recent weeks, Molumby enjoyed an impressive campaign last term, contributing to eight goals as West Brom finished just outside the play-offs.

Mainly deployed as a central midfielder, the Irishman's tireless energy and quality on the ball could be a key asset for Leeds ahead of next season. Indeed, he has been linked with the club, while former Whites academy coach Carlos Corberan had sung his praises last term, labelling him an "animal".

Valued at around £4m by Football Transfers, Molumby could be gettable for Leeds - whether West Brom will let him go, however, is another question as they plot a promotion tilt of their own.

Links between the Irishman and Leeds appear to have gone quiet, with the midfielder being reportedly 'on the brink' of an Elland Road switch a number of weeks ago, though nothing has materialised as of yet.

But there appears little doubt that Molumby feels right at home in the Championship, and performing for a relegated side in need of fresh impetus could be the surroundings he requires to flourish and become a top-flight player in his own right.

However, given that Farke has since been appointed and Leeds seem no closer to bringing the Baggies ace to West Yorkshire, for all the boxes this move potentially ticks, it doesn't seem the German boss is that taken by the idea.

Gustavo Hamer

Leeds could consider a swoop for Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer, who is potentially said to be on the club's radar.

Firing his Coventry side to the play-off final alongside Victor Gyokeres, Hamer's 21 goal contributions made him one of the standout players in the Championship last season.

Coming through the youth ranks of Dutch giants Feyenoord, Hamer's technical quality and ability to read the game set him apart from the majority of players in the second tier.

Spending the majority of his time in central midfield, the Netherlands youth international often likes to roam forward and get involved in the final third - something Leeds have lacked from their midfielders in recent times.

So with his deal set to expire at the end of next season, Leeds may be able to rejuvenate their midfield at a bargain price - though they won't be the only ones in for his signature, with Burnley most hotly linked with obtaining his services.

There is little doubt he would be able to cut it at Leeds, with Hamer not only starring for the Sky Blues last term, but displaying an appetite for the big occasion, having netted in the play-off semi-final and final.

With the likes of Leicester City to compete with for a return to the Premier League, there will likely be little room for error if Leeds are to bounce back immediately - meaning a player capable of providing clutch moments like Hamer could make all the difference.

Joe Rodon

As well as struggling in front of goal, Leeds have also been extremely leaky at the back over the past couple of seasons - conceding the most goals (78) in the Premier League last term.

A player who could potentially help fix their defensive frailties is Spurs and Wales defender Joe Rodon.

Joining the Lilywhites in 2020, Rodon enjoyed a pretty decent start to life in north London under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho. Since then, however, minutes and appearances have been hard to come by for the defender.

Spending last season on loan at Rennes, the French side were expected to take up their reported £17m buy option, but with sporting director Florian Maurice recently stating that his side would not be exercising that clause, it seems Rodon may be available this summer.

A key figure in the Wales national team, as well as having already made 52 Championship appearances during his time at Swansea City, the 25-year-old can play either in a back three or back four, so could provide some much-needed experience and versatility at the heart of the Leeds defence.

So if new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is unwilling to give the Welshman another chance in north London, there may be an opportunity to bring a top-level defender to Elland Road - and one that Farke would perhaps be unwise to pass up given Rodon's experience.

Divock Origi

This transfer seems a little far-fetched at first glance, though a striker of Divock Origi's quality could be what ensures an immediate return to the top flight for the Whites.

Reports in Italy have linked the former Liverpool forward with a switch to the Championship after an underwhelming spell at Milan.

With Rodrigo departing and Patrick Bamford struggling for form and fitness for a couple of seasons now, a refresh of the Leeds frontline is perhaps a necessity for Farke - especially if 49ers Enterprises mean business at Elland Road.

Leeds could provide Origi with a platform to reignite his career, and with the Belgian still only 28, he has plenty of time to make a telling impact in West Yorkshire before his potential begins to wane.

However, whether the drop to second-tier football would be enticing enough for someone who has performed at the heights of the game remains to be seen - particularly with the riches of Saudi Arabia potentially on offer to him as well, while only interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United appears concrete at present.

But with just two goals in 36 appearances for the Rossoneri since his free transfer last summer, perhaps a change of scenery could be what rekindles his best form.

Origi could easily arrive as the Championship's foremost striker without kicking a ball, and considering his experience, along with having plenty of minutes on offer to him (he started just 10 league games last term), a switch to Leeds is a move that could work for all involved.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Having recently left Arsenal following the end of his contract, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is now in search of a new home - and Leeds could be the perfect option for the 25-year-old.

First breaking into the Arsenal first team aged just 19, it seemed as if Maitland-Niles would be a mainstay in the Gunners side for years to come.

Sadly for the midfielder, though, his Arsenal career has never really kicked on, having to go out on numerous loan spells in search of minutes after years of being played out of position, with the England ace often finding himself at full-back.

Now a free agent, the five-cap Three Lions international is reportedly wanted by the likes of Everton, but could also be a smart pick-up for Leeds this summer.

Able to play in a number of positions, Maitland-Niles has previously been praised by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his versatility.

Speaking in November 2021, the Spaniard said: "He has a huge talent because he’s versatile enough to adapt to almost any position on the pitch."

The 25-year-old's top-level experience and versatility means he could potentially make a significant impact at Elland Road come next season.

...and one that got away: Viktor Gyokeres

When it comes to Leeds transfers this summer, one glaring position comes to mind. As mentioned before, the injury issues of Patrick Bamford and the departure of last season's top goalscorer Rodrigo mean that Leeds are crying out for a striker this summer.

Someone who could have possibly fired them towards promotion is ex-Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres. Scoring 21 league goals last season, the Swede became one of the Championship's hottest properties before being snapped up by Sporting CP for a 'significant' record fee earlier this month.

As well as being clinical in front of goal, Gyokeres can also link play expertly - as shown by his ten league assists last season.

His form last term attracted the interest of a number of top clubs, and Leeds may come to rue missing out on a swoop, with the striker swapping the Midlands for Lisbon.

All will be forgotten if Daniel Farke can inspire his new side to what will be a third promotion for the ex-Canaries manager since 2018/19, though Leeds may have already missed out on a surefire passage back to the Premier League.