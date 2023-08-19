Highlights One Leeds player had fewer touches and passes than Meslier against West Brom.

Leeds United once again failed in their pursuit of a first Championship win of the season, as Daniel Farke's problems were devastatingly emphasised...

How did Leeds get on vs West Brom?

Hosting Carlos Corberan's impressive but threadbare West Bromwich Albion outfit, there was a quiet confidence that the Whites would be able to secure all three points at the third time of asking.

After all, a disappointing opening-day draw with Cardiff City and a subsequent defeat to Birmingham City hardly have fans excited for the new campaign.

Last night marked yet another spirited display, but once which lacked that cutting-edge to see off the travelling Baggies.

They enjoyed 57% of the ball and rained down 16 shots, yet found themselves behind just after the restart and searching for an equaliser, via Sofascore.

Whilst it eventually came, they were forced to settle for the 1-1 draw, with a few standout individuals having let the side down.

Of all that disappointed, Jamie Shackleton was arguably the weakest of the toothless bunch.

How did Jamie Shackleton play vs West Brom?

Making his 82nd appearance for the Yorkshire outfit, it should have marked a triumphant return to the starting lineup for the 23-year-old seeking to stake his claim within the senior side.

However, he likely has ended up denting his chances of further opportunities, with an underwhelming display on the wing where he created little.

In fact, his 6.8 Sofascore rating throughout the clash was the third-worst of all of Farke's starting side, made especially terrible due to his anonymity in a game where he should have excelled.

After all, they did enjoy the bulk of the possession, exacerbating his dismal 39 touches. Even Illan Meslier, who was one of the two worse performers than the young wide man, managed more touches (43), via Sofascore.

The French shot-stopper even managed to complete more passes (29) than Shackleton (24) too, suggesting that his lack of influence also fed into an inability to even link up with his teammates sufficiently.

The £1.5k-per-week earner was offensively lacking throughout as well, failing in both of his attempted dribbles and failing to register a single shot, striking the woodwork after a slice in fortune. Had he offered something defensively the academy graduate could have been forgiven, but even then he won only three of the six total duels he competed in, a 57% failure rate, via Sofascore.

It seems that journalist Beren Cross shares this sentiment with regard to his profligacy, as he briefly lauded his physical assets before suggesting an area of improvement in his post-match ratings: "His pace, intensity and work rate really shone in the first half as his pressing drove errors from the visitors. Still lacking a little quality on the ball when he's playing in this final-third role."

Although Shackleton is only young, this should mark a damning indictment for Farke, who has seen his squad slowly dismantled before his very eyes.

Even now Wilfried Gnonto has compounded such misery by finally handing in a transfer request, with his exit surely now looming amidst the exit of numerous other first-team stars.

Shackleton may well offer a fine option in the future, but if performances like last night are to become a regular feature, his starting spot could be in jeopardy.

However, if it forces them into the market, fans will remain elated. They certainly need reinforcements regardless.