Leeds United may have changed their stance on the future of the 20-year-old centre-back Charlie Cresswell ahead of the summer transfer window.

Will Leeds keep Cresswell at Elland Road?

The young defender left the club over the summer in search of more regular first-team action and is expected to return from Millwall at the end of the season.

And despite his injury issues, Cresswell has been able to rack up 28 appearances in the Championship alone with 25 of those coming from the starting XI (via Transfermarkt).

In those games, the England U21 international has been able to provide an impressive return of five goals from his centre-back role.

However, injury may have curtailed his campaign with the youngster suffering a broken eye socket earlier this month against West Bromwich Albion.

This is a player who Leeds were believed to have been open to selling in the January transfer window had the right offer landed on Victor Orta's desk.

However, speaking on The Phil Hay Show, Creswell's agent, Hayden Evans, has suggested there may have been a transfer U-turn within Elland Road:

(17:10) "Yeah, I mean, at that time [January] there were no real objections from Leeds if the right price was found. I think that may have changed, though.

"It's obviously a new manager, you know, they tend to want everybody in pre-season so they can make their own assessments. And, you know, Charlie's form, he's doing what we know he's capable of. I mean, he is a top player and there's always room for a defender like him."

Does Cresswell have a future at Leeds?

The 20-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Whites in the early stages of his career with five of his seven appearances coming in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

Journalist Lee Sobot has hailed Cresswell as "excellent" this season and it is no surprise when the centre-back has dominated in the air as he ranks inside the top percentile for ariel duels won (via Fbref).

It is not just defensively where the youngster has impressed with a return of five goals in the league seeing him also rank inside the top percentile for touches in the opposition's box.

But Leeds did provide reinforcement to their defence over the January window with the addition of Maximilian Wober who has played regularly since arriving.

The Austrian centre-back has already made 10 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League, but injury has also restricted his game time (via Transfermarkt).

Perhaps the future of Cresswell could depend on what lies ahead for the Whites as they battle relegation in the Premier League.

A potential return to the second tier for the Yorkshire side could see a number of exits which may force Leeds into relying further on some of their young prospects.

However, having spent a season playing regular first-team football, it will be interesting to see whether Cresswell could make a splash at Elland Road or whether he may have to leave to find consistent opportunities.