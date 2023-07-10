Charlie Taylor would "fit in perfectly" should he make a sensational return to former club Leeds United this summer, according to Conor McGilligan.

What is the latest news about Charlie Taylor?

According to a report from The Athletic, Leeds are considering a bid for former youth academy product Taylor after beginning to listen to inquiries for Spanish left-back Junior Firpo:

"Defensively, Leeds require a left-back having decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo. They have been repeatedly linked with Ryan Manning, who is on a free transfer after parting company with Swansea City, and they are pondering bidding for Burnley’s Charlie Taylor, the defender who came through the academy at Elland Road."

The Englishman came through the ranks at Elland Road and made 104 appearances for the side across six years, scoring three and assisting 13. The left-back was a popular figure among the Leeds faithful during his time at the club, with many fans loving the fact that it was a local academy product doing well for the club.

The relationship ended on a sour note however, with Taylor refusing to play in the club's final fixture of the 2016/17 season against Wigan Athletic according to then-manager Garry Monk. The academy graduate's contract was expiring, and he moved on for free that summer to Premier League side Burnley despite reportedly attracting the interest of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Taylor has gone on to have a successful career for the Lancashire side, making 133 appearances in the Premier League for the club and receiving praise from fans and pundits alike, with former manager Sean Dyche tipping him for an England call-up.

He could now be in line for a controversial return to his boyhood club, and speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan stated that he thought Taylor would "fit in perfectly" and might be open to the move:

"I'd edge Taylor, purely because he played at centre-back last season, played in a very different system, played a lot of games for Vincent Kompany's Burnley and was still heavily relied on. He plays at left-back, supports the club, lives in the area. I don't think it would be an expensive deal, obviously, we know Ryan Manning would be free but I think Taylor has got the experience as well and I think he would fit in perfectly and I think he would want to come back, put it that way."

Is Charlie Taylor moving to Leeds United?

Whilst a bid hasn't been made yet, Taylor would be a really smart pick-up for Leeds this summer.

He has plenty of experience at this level, being part of the incredible Burnley side last season that recorded 101 points. Taylor made 33 appearances in the league last season and showcased an added part of his game in his versatility, making the majority of his appearances in central defence.

It's more likely that the 29-year-old would play in his more natural position of left-back should he make the move, with Leeds having struggled with finding the right player for that position since the departure of Taylor in 2017, with the likes of Junior Firpo, Barry Douglas, Gjanni Alioski and Maximillian Wober not performing at the level required, with Firpo especially drawing criticism from pundits for his rash nature.

Taylor is a very strong defender, with his stats from his final season in the Premier League looking impressive. The English defender recorded 1.91 interceptions per 90, which put him in the top 5% of all players in the Premier League for that stat. He also sat in the top 10% for aerials won per 90 and the top 25% for both blocks per 90 and clearances per 90. This would be a welcome move for a Leeds side that have lacked defensive stability.

It remains to be seen how the fans would react to the move however, with the acrimonious way he departed the club potentially still leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of fans who supported him for six years. There may be a feeling that Taylor would have to show a sense of remorse for the way his departure was handled if he wants to win some of those disappointed fans back over.