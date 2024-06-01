Leeds United are in the race to sign one of the Premier League's most promising talents on loan next season, according to reports.

Leeds facing summer fire sale

A 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley meant that Daniel Farke's side will be playing Championship football once more next season, and has had a major impact on their summer transfer planning.

According to a report released before the play-offs, the Elland Road club have "to raise close to £100million in player sales" after failing to secure a place in the top flight of English football, and it is added that "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings".

Chief among those likely to depart are the forward duo of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, while there has also been plenty of interest in teenage talent Archie Gray, though Farke will be hoping that their financial position does not force them to sell the youngster on the cheap this summer.

But it looks set to be a tough summer for squad building, meaning that Leeds may well need to turn to the free agent and loan market on a regular basis to build a squad capable of challenging for a second consecutive promotion. They may well be about to do just that.

New loan target emerges

Now, Leeds have been credited with an interest in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist this summer, who is set to leave Chelsea on loan ahead of the new season.

Big things are expected from the defender, and he has already recieved plenty of praise from former iconic Chelsea centre-back John Terry, who tipped him to be the next academy star at Stamford Bridge.

"He's a really really good player," Terry told supporters at a Q&A. "He's got an unbelievable attitude. He's been at the club since the age of eight."

The defender went on to explain that he hoped the centre-back would play one or two times across the 2023-24 campaign, but in fact Gilchrist managed 17 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino, including against Leeds United as he helped his side squeeze through the FA Cup tie with the Yorkshire side.

Alfie Gilchrist's appearances by competition Premier League 11 FA Cup 4 Carabao Cup 2

He penned a new £5k-per-week contract earlier in the season, and now appears primed for a loan deal this summer in a bid to get regular first team football, with Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana all ahead of him in the Chelsea pecking order when fit.

Leeds are not the only side keen to tie up a deal though, with Ben Jacobs revealing that Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers have both also "shown interest" in taking the 20-year-old for the 2024-25 season.

Any talks remain in the "early stages", but with Leeds on the hunt for defensive reinforcements and money tight at Elland Road, they will be hoping the youngster is playing his football in Yorkshire next season.