Leeds United are preparing for the 2023/24 Championship season after suffering relegation from the Premier League this year, three years on from their monumental return to the top flight after 16 years away.

According to the Daily Mail, Daniel Farke is on the verge of assuming the role of manager at Elland Road, and given his pedigree in England's second tier - winning promotion on two occasions with Norwich City - there are few available bosses better placed to orchestrate a return to prominence.

While United are starting to commence transfer plans following a slow start to the window, it might be wise for Farke to utilise the club's prestigious youth academy and manage the squad's finances aptly.

This shifts attention to Cody Drameh. The rising star completed a successful loan spell last season with Luton Town, who earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the side's history, and the 21-year-old could now repeat the feat with his parent club.

How good is Cody Drameh?

Given Leeds' woeful defensive fortunes last term, the crux of their demise, it is hardly likely that Farke will be contented with his current options.

But Drameh now stands in stellar stead to cement a starting berth, with his average 7.09 Sofascore rating in the league last term evidence that he can thrive and provide a different dynamic to the right flank.

Indeed, the marauding ace made 16 appearances after joining the Hatters on a six-month loan in January, registering two assists, averaging 1.6 key passes per game, and 3.1 tackles and 2.6 clearances per outing.

Hailed as a "Duracell bunny" by former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison during his previous loan stint in Wales, the £2.5k-per-week gem's multi-faceted prowess is evidenced through FBref, where he ranks among the top 5% of full-backs for shot-creating actions across the Men's Next 8 divisions - the top leagues below the established European 'big five' - as well as the top 12% for successful take-ons, the top 3% for tackles and the top 1% for blocks per 90.

Given that Luke Ayling has been branded an "idiot" by Jamie Carragher and mustered only a lowly 6.60 Sofascore rating after conceding 78 times in the Premier League - a divisional high tally - the 31-year-old is surely not the answer.

And with Rasmus Kristensen closing in on a move to Serie A side Roma, Drameh could well find the right-back position is his own under Farke's wing.

Kristensen arrived from RB Salzburg one year ago for around £10m and impressed as the campaign drew into the latter stages, scoring three goals after Christmas and establishing a prominent role both on the defensive right flank and the centre.

Drameh boasts the energy and enthusiasm to impress in West Yorkshire next term, and he simply has to be provided with the opportunity to star - perhaps proving the difference as the Whites seek an instant return to the Premier League.