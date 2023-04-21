Leeds United could be boosted by the return of Cody Drameh in the summer with the right-back seriously impressing during his latest loan move.

What has happened to Cody Drameh?

Once again, Leeds find themselves scrapping at the wrong end of the table with just several games to go with relegation a serious threat.

The Whites could be set to return to the Championship over the coming weeks with their league form taking a recent dive over the last few games.

However, there could be something to look forward to over the summer in the expected return of Drameh from his latest loan spell away from the club.

The 21-year-old has spent the second-half of the 2022/23 campaign away on loan with Championship side Luton Town who are looking to make their move into the top flight.

This comes after the Englishman's stint out on loan last season with Cardiff City where he was awarded their Player of the Season despite only arriving in January.

Yet Leeds decided it was best for the youngster to move away from Elland Road once again in search of more regular football.

And speaking on his podcast, Phil Hay has waxed lyrical about the right-back who has enjoyed an impressive backend to the campaign under Rob Edwards at Kenilworth Road:

(39:10) "It's funny because Cody Drameh is having a very, very good season at Luton in the way that Charlie Cresswell up until that eye injury was starting to put together a really good season at Millwall, as well.

"And suddenly you look, I mean I've always liked Cresswell. Drameh has looked good in the U21s but hasn't really played enough at first-team level at Leeds to be sure about that.

"But he's looked excellent at Luton and you start to think to yourself, maybe actually there are options there going forward that are potentially better than some of what they've got."

How well has Drameh played for Luton?

Since arriving in the latter stages of January, the 21-year-old has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Hatters in the Championship and he has started all 14 of those games (via Transfermarkt).

Drameh has racked up two assists in those games, however, what is perhaps most impressive is Luton have only lost once with Drameh on the pitch.

And that solo defeat comes with the caveat of being against - the already-promoted - Burnley and it was a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Clarets.

Meanwhile, Leeds have begun to chop and change their right-backs with Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen after the Englishman's recent run in the starting XI.

Hay was clearly impressed with what Drameh has been able to produce in the Championship and it is clear to see why when he ranks inside the top third percentile for tackles made (via FBref).

The 21-year-old ranks inside the top third percentile for blocks, too, but he has also shown his threat in attack as he ranks inside the top eighth percentile for shot-creating actions.

It seems apparent the youngster has plenty to offer and it will be intriguing to see if he feels his opportunity will come at Leeds or whether he will have to look for a permanent move in the summer to find regular football.