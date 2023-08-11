Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds United is uncertain as he could potentially leave the club this summer amidst interest from other teams.

Leeds supporters have experienced a mass exodus of players this transfer window and are anxious about the lack of transfer fees recouped.

Gnonto's absence from the Carabao Cup match against Shrewsbury has sparked speculation about his desire to leave Leeds, but it's unclear if he actually requested to be left out of the squad.

Having impressed in spells during his time at Leeds United, Wilfried Gnonto has been subject to significant interest this summer following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Gnonto could join an exodus of Leeds players this summer, but with the transfer window coming to a close in the next few weeks, it is unclear whether the Italian international will secure an exit.

Is Gnonto leaving Leeds United?

Having seen the likes of Rodrigo, Maximilan Wober and Brenden Aaronson leave the club already this summer, Leeds supporters have watched the entire transfer window from behind the sofa so far.

The departure of some of the club's top talents is to be expected now Leeds are a Championship side, but they have recouped little in the way of transfer fees, and face an uncertain season ahead amid mass changes.

Despite having played against Cardiff City in Leeds' Championship opener, Gnonto was not in the squad for Leeds' Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury, sparking debate about his future too.

Reportedly, Gnonto had asked to be omitted from the squad in a bid to pursue a Leeds exit, something that was neither confirmed or denied by manager Daniel Farke after the game who admitted Gnonto was not absent through injury.

If Gnonto had requested to be left out of the squad against Shrewsbury, then journalist Conor McGilligan revealed he would be "disappointed" in the 19-year-old, and urged Leeds not to give in to the demands of the attacker.

Speaking on the One Leeds Fan YouTube channel, he said:

"I just think Leeds have got to be really staunch with this one. We either get a good fee for him [Gnonto], a really good fee, or you keep him in the Championship, and he can go in January, and in January you might get a bigger fee for him because he might have proved himself in the Championship.

"He's going to get his head down and play. He can't refuse to play for the next four or five months, that just doesn't really happen in football. But I'm hoping this isn't the scenario because I'm a big fan of Gnonto. I think he's a good character from what you see on the outside as well, and I'd be disappointed if he's refused to play for the club."

Everton have been the club most notably linked with Gnonto, although there are likely to be other sides in the mix. According to reports, £19m may be enough to prise him away from Elland Road, with Leeds not in a particularly good bargaining position should he refuse to play for the club.

It is not uncommon in modern football for players to dig their heels in and refuse to play despite being under contract, normally in a bid to secure a move elsewhere.

Leeds supporters will be hopeful that there is some other reason Gnonto was unavailable for the Shrewsbury tie, but Farke's comments hardly inspire a great deal of confidence.

How much did Leeds sign Gnonto for?

Allowed to leave Inter's youth setup on a free transfer in 2020, Gnonto made a low-profile switch to FC Zurich in Switzerland. The forward impressed during two seasons at the club, even winning a league title, and also showcased his talents in the Italy youth teams.

Leeds pulled the trigger on a deal on deadline day last summer, bringing the speedster to Yorkshire in a £3.8m move. The 12-cap international was not an automatic starter for the Whites last season, but did shine in spells, managing two goals and four assists in 24 Premier League games.

He was often used as a substitute, stretching tired opposition defences with his pace and tireless effort, however, there were occasions where his end product let him down.

At just 19-years-old though, it's no surprise that big European sides are sitting up and taking notice of the tricky forward.