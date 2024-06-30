Leeds United fans wouldn't have been best pleased when they turned on social media recently, with a heartbreaking development surrounding Archie Gray's future at Elland Road at the forefront of their minds.

It had been reported that Gray was going to be sold on to Brentford for £40m, a disappointing turn of events you would imagine, with the might of Bayern Munich once allegedly keen on the young Whites superstar away from Thomas Frank's Bees.

That bid has now been rejected according to fresh reports, but it will still be an uphill battle for the Championship side to keep a firm grip on their sought-after wonderkid this summer, with new midfield recruits being lined up by Daniel Farke subsequently.

Leeds keen on former Championship title winner

New bodies into the building this off-season could even see the German boss reunite with many an old Norwich face, with Oliver Skipp being eyed up by the German boss.

Football.London has reported that Farke is keen on a deal for the young metronome and that it could either be a permanent switch or a temporary loan move, with the nature of the deal dependent on Leeds' financial situation, which could be helped by Gray leaving, who has been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Skipp would soften the blow of Gray leaving for Brentford, or any other interested party for that matter with Spurs' interest reigniting, well with the 23-year-old confident in his ability to shine in the second-tier, standing out in Norfolk when on loan during Norwich's title-winning 20/21 campaign.

He could also do with breathing life back into his waning career, having found minutes hard to come by under Ange Postecoglou in North London, with the potential for another promotion to be added to his CV a tempting factor as to why Elland Road could be his next onward destination.

Why Skipp would be a dream Gray replacement

Alongside filling a gap in the centre of the park if Gray was to move on, Skipp would also further give Leeds more depth in this area of the field if Ilia Gruev decides to relocate too.

Even if the Bulgarian holding midfielder was to stay put, Skipp could steal his place in Farke's XI off him, with the 23-year-old only absent from one second-tier match all campaign long when last playing at the level under the German.

Skipp's regular season numbers for Norwich (20/21) vs Gray's (23/24) Stat - per game* Skipp Gray Games played 45 44 Goals scored 1 0 Assists 1 2 Touches* 68.1 54.4 Big chances created 3 2 Interceptions* 1.1 0.7 Tackles* 2.2 2.1 Total duels won* 5.7 4.2 Stats by Sofascore

Comparing Skipp against Gray, Leeds would be getting a tougher, yet more composed talent if they were to sign the on-the-fringes Spurs man, with Skipp coming out on top in every comparative statistic glancing at the table above.

Even back at Spurs, Skipp has shone when given a chance in the first-team spotlight, with Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle even describing the 23-year-old as "fabulous" previously, when defending valiantly this season just gone for his current employers when facing off against Brentford.

That showing saw Skipp misplace just one pass all match when he was on the pitch, alongside winning four duels, with the Tottenham number four an arguable coup for the second tier now, having played in the Champions League for the Premier League outfit too.

Previously rewarded for his excellent Norwich efforts with a place in the Championship Team of the Season, everyone at Elland Road will have their fingers crossed that a deal can happen, especially if Gray does depart as he would be a dream replacement.

Farke will also know he can rely on Skipp in the heat of a promotion push, hoping signings like these can give the Whites the upper-hand in another intense battle near the top of the division to come.