Leeds United have dealt with the long-term absence of Pascal Struijk rather smoothly, with the first-team face's extended layover in the Elland Road treatment room inadvertently kickstarting a rock-solid centre-back partnership.

Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu have become an intimidating duo in the heart of defence for Daniel Farke's automatic promotion hopefuls with the 24-year-old out of action, making Struijk being sidelined since the end of December with a serious injury far easier to come to terms with.

When Struijk does eventually get back to full sharpness again, he could reappear and find he no longer has a settled spot in Farke's starting XI anymore especially if the standout Tottenham Hotspur loanee is kept around permanently after his loan switch expires.

There seem to be hints in recent reports that such a deal could take place this upcoming summer transfer window, with Leeds potentially tempted to sell on Struijk to make a profit on the former Ajax man whilst his transfer value remains high.

Pascal Struijk's time at Leeds

Struijk will go down as a transfer success from a Leeds perspective even if he is sold on soon, purchased when the divisive figure of Victor Orta was still present at the club.

The West Yorkshire titans played a blinder getting Struijk into the building, managing to get the Belgian centre-back in through the door on a free transfer in 2018.

The 6 foot 3 defender never looked back when he first burst onto the scene at Elland Road, going on to become a regular at the back during Leeds' recent Premier League hay-day after bedding in well initially into the U21 set-up.

Struijk has gone on to make 121 appearances for the Whites across five seasons in the men's ranks, helping himself to nine goals as a reliable converter of chances from corner-kicks including this bundled-in goal against Ipswich Town earlier this campaign.

Injury disaster would strike for the Leeds captain - with the armband now belonging to Ampadu - in the match directly after the emphatic 4-0 win over the Tractor Boys, with the Belgian very unlikely to feature again this season for Farke's men in the crunch promotion run-in.

Described as being "crucial" towards the start of this action-packed campaign by his German manager, Struijk being out for as long as he has been could've derailed the Whites.

But, the injury-stricken number 21 has almost been forgotten about now with Rodon and Ampadu heroically forming a staunch partnership to shore up the back four.

It's not out of the question, therefore, that Leeds could decide to cash in on the former Ajax man when he does return to action deeming the other options at the club as stronger than he is now.

A report from L'Equipe before the centre-back's major injury suggested that recent Champions League quarter-final winners Paris St. Germain were once interested in Struijk's services, with PSG known to have lavishly thrown about cash in the past.

Whatever money comes Leeds' way potentially when Struijk is offered out, the Whites will know they will make a handsome profit on the once unproven youngster they signed for £0.

Pascal Struijk's transfer value in 2024

According to Transfermarkt, the Belgian defender's worth is now at a hefty €18m (£15.3m) - with the last valuation taking place in December - which is a far cry from the amount put next to his name in 2020.

Four years ago, when Struijk was still learning the ropes in English football, the 6 foot 3 defender's worth was only at a meagre €750k (£642k) which means his value has risen by a staggering percentage increase of 2283% in such a short time-span.

Struijk's increased transfer value over the years - 2020-2023 Year Transfer value 2023 €18m (£15.3m) 2022 €20m (£17.1m) 2021 €9m (£7.7m) 2020 €750k (£642k) Sourced by Transfermarkt

The big bump-up between 2020 and 2021 was helped by Marcelo Bielsa continually starting the ex-Ajax man in his lineups even whilst Leeds were in the Premier League, giving Struijk his big Leeds break with 27 appearances amassed in the top-flight during the 2020/21 season.

Struijk didn't look out of place either in that high-flying Leeds XI, contributing to seven clean sheets that campaign from 22 starts as a brave warrior unfazed by the bright lights of the top division.

Yet, although the 24-year-old delivered consistently above-average performances that particular season, Leeds' disastrous 2022/23 campaign exposed a lot of his weaknesses at the back.

That could well be why Struijk's value took a slight dent when glancing at the table above, finishing that season with a dismal four clean sheets from 29 appearances which culminated in his side sinking down to the Championship after losing 4-1 to Tottenham on the final day in embarrassing fashion.

This could play on Farke's mind when assessing what members of the Leeds squad he wants at his disposal if they clinch promotion back to the level where Struijk was exposed frequently last time he lined up in that league, with Rodon more deserving arguably of a shot at playing in the Premier League with the Whites over the 24-year-old.

Rodon as Struijk's replacement

Utilised sparingly by Spurs during his Tottenham career to date in the top-flight, with 15 Premier League appearances in total down in North London, it would be a no-brainer decision you feel for the much-loved Welsh figure at Elland Road to move permanently to West Yorkshire when the window opens up in the summer.

Arguably one of the best transfers in the Championship this season, with Rodon only missing two games of second-tier action as a trusted centre-back under Farke, the former Swansea City man has been imperious for large chunks of this season when his team have needed him to be forceful and imposing.

Rodon even won Leeds' Player of the Month accolade for March to recognise his efforts, but he won't want his journey to end with the Whites in the second tier.

With Rodon so well-liked alongside his trusted partner Ampadu at the back, there could well be a scenario this summer where Struijk is moved on to strengthen the Welshman's first-team spot even more.

It won't be an easy decision to make to part ways with the 24-year-old, considering he has shone brightly for the Whites previously in his long stay at the club.

But, Leeds will cast an eye over Struijk's high transfer value and feel the time is right to cash in especially with Rodon looking likely to stay put if the Whites are a Premier League team again next season.