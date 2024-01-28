Highlights Leeds United may have to cope without Daniel James due to a hip injury, potentially affecting their push for promotion.

Leeds United will worry about Daniel James' immediate future in the first-team after Daniel Farke hauled off the electric Welshman at half-time versus Norwich City recently, the once scapegoated attacker an absolute star in West Yorkshire now.

Removed from the field of play owing to a hip issue, there's not yet any timescale for the ex-Manchester United man's possible return - the one-time Red Devil onto 17 goal contributions for the season so far as a crucial first-team presence, all this coming after being offloaded to Fulham on loan just last campaign.

James potentially being out of action in the Whites treatment room for some time could possibly derail the Championship promotion contenders, but this January incoming would more than soften the blow of the 26-year-old winger being injury-stricken and help in their prolonged aspirations of going back up to the Premier League.

A transfer to replace Dan James

Leeds have been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth attacker David Brooks for the majority of the transfer window, with the Cherries starting Brooks - regardless of all this transfer talk - in their last FA Cup game as the fringe number seven tore Swansea City to shreds.

Brooks would help himself to two assists and a goal as Andoni Iraola's side swept the Swans aside 5-0 in devastating fashion, with the Leeds target saying after his standout display that he will "explore opportunities elsewhere" if more first-team football is on the menu.

With Brooks winning a promotion up to the Premier League during his career making him even more of a desired buy this January, he could well be the ideal purchase more so now to replace a sidelined James.

Why Brooks could replace Dan James

It would be a like-for-like swap, one dangerous Welshman being replaced by another exciting compatriot of James in the form of Brooks.

His display against Swansea showed what the current Cherries winger can do against Championship defences, twisting and turning the Swans for fun on the South Coast.

In his last full season at Championship level, the slick Bournemouth man amassed five goals and six assists and could be taken up a notch altogether playing alongside the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in this explosive Leeds team going forward.

Described as "first class" by ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker when Brooks was performing to the peak of his powers in the second tier, Farke landing Brooks could be a signing of intent in trying to gain an advantage in the automatic promotion picture on top of easing anxieties surrounding James' knock.

With Southampton also reportedly wanting to land Brooks in a highly publicised transfer tussle this month, Leeds coming out on top could give Farke's men a slight psychological edge over the third-placed Saints who are just one point ahead of them.

Coming into a side that already has Welsh representation in Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu - alongside James - Brooks will hope there's a synergy present if he relocates to Elland Road.

If everyone is on the same wavelength even with the disruptive news of James being out and the Bournemouth winger in, Brooks can help Leeds pull off an immediate return to the promised land of the top flight.