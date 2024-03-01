Mateo Joseph would have been able to exit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with smile still on his face despite the disappointing final outcome for Leeds United, the 20-year-old hotshot firing in two goals against Chelsea in the 3-2 loss.

The exciting Whites number 49 would only need three shots on Robert Sanchez's goal in order to bag a brace, seizing a rare first-team opportunity handed to him by Daniel Farke with some vigour in west London.

Those two strikes could see Joseph get more minutes in the Championship between now and the end of the hectic 46-game campaign, but there's a youngster with an even higher ceiling than the goalscoring hero currently out on loan away from Elland Road.

Cody Drameh's statistics at youth level

Cody Drameh does have the additional experience of being two years older than Joseph is on his side, the current Birmingham City loanee flourishing at youth level for Leeds before cutting his teeth with many different loan moves away.

Amassing 43 appearances in the Leeds U21 set-up, Drameh notched up an impressive eight assists and two goals next to his name as an expansive and full-throttle right-back.

These standout displays at youth level would result in the 22-year-old being given chances here and there to shine in the senior Leeds fold, bravely handed three Premier League opportunities during the 2021/22 season.

Since then, Drameh has been loaned out a number of times in a bid to give the attacking full-back time to shine away from West Yorkshire before returning better off to try and stake a claim for a permanent first-team spot.

The 5 foot 9 defender has succeeded with flying colours playing for other second-tier sides, especially with an eventually promoted Luton Town, to the point where it wouldn't be a surprise to see Farke implement Drameh into his first-team plans very soon.

Drameh's record out on loan

Although Joseph did explode into life against Chelsea, the 20-year-old striker is yet to spread his wings away from the comforts of Leeds and grow further in new surroundings out on loan.

Drameh has accumulated nine assists away from Leeds in short-term stints with Birmingham, Cardiff and Luton with the last of those spells culminating in the 22-year-old adding a promotion to the Premier League on his CV.

Drameh's brief time with the Bluebirds even saw him win a Player of the Season accolade for the Welsh side, with the full-back desperate for more Leeds first-team chances soon.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison would sing the praises of Drameh during his stand-out 2021/22 campaign, describing the 22-year-old as "excellent" and possessing the energy of a "Duracell bunny" for the Welsh outfit.

Joseph needs more minutes under his belt to fully come into his own over just starring in a one-off against Mauricio Pochettino's Blues, the 20-year-old did bag his first ever senior goal at Stamford Bridge after all.

Whereas, with the experience Drameh has managed to gain out on loan and the quality he's shown wherever he's ended up, it wouldn't be a shock to see him be a starting right-back for Leeds for many years to come on his return.