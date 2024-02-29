Leeds United would come away from their mid-week FA Cup tie with Chelsea frustrated at the final outcome, losing 3-2 to the Premier League hosts right at the death courtesy of a Conor Gallagher goal.

Daniel Farke couldn't fault the commitment of both Jaidon Anthony and Mateo Joseph coming into the XI at Stamford Bridge, combining as an impactful duo with goals and assists aplenty before hearts were cruelly broken late on.

But, there were a number of Whites first-teamers who let themselves down on the contrary in west London - notably Junior Firpo's performance could be critiqued at left-back, with the former Barcelona man winning just 40% of his duels.

If Leeds could turn back time, the Championship automatic promotion candidates would love to have this former defender back at the club who could be viewed as a Firpo upgrade.

Charlie Taylor's time at Leeds

Emerging through the Leeds youth academy system to then break into the Whites first-team set-up back in 2011, now 30-year-old Charlie Taylor would go on to make 104 appearances for the West Yorkshire giants in total over four seasons.

Coming into his own during the 2015-16 campaign in the second tier - with the 5 foot 9 full-back accumulating seven assists from 39 appearances - Taylor would go toe-to-toe with Firpo if was to return to Elland Road now.

Leeds line-up: Taylor's Championship debut Leeds 3-2 Crystal Palace (2011) 1. GK - Andy Lonergan 2. RB - Tom Lees 3. CB - Patrick Kisnorbo 4. CB - Darren O'Dea 5. LB - Charlie Taylor 6. RM - Robert Snodgrass 7. CM - Michael Brown 8. CM - Jonathan Howson 9. LM - Ramon Nunez 10. ST - Ross McCormack 11. ST - Andy Keogh Sourced by Transfermarkt

Taylor would even pick up an assist on his Championship debut for Leeds back in 2011, teeing up Ross McCormack for a header against Crystal Palace to help the Whites pick up a dramatic 3-2 win.

Now, Taylor is regularly in the Burnley first-team in the Premier League this season more than a decade on from his Leeds second-tier debut.

Therefore, the ex-Whites homegrown product would be more than capable of shining ahead of Firpo for Farke's promotion-chasers in the division below if a reunion was ever on the cards.

What Taylor has done since leaving Leeds

A West Yorkshire homecoming was very nearly on the menu this January transfer window for the 30-year-old defender, Leeds linked with trying to get a deal over the line for the Clarets man when searching for left-back reinforcements last month.

There's a reason why Farke wanted Taylor in the building to add to his already strong Leeds ranks, with the experienced left-back notching up 210 appearances for Burnley to date.

18 of those appearances have come this season, with the Burnley defender picking up a goal and assist for his efforts even whilst Vincent Kompany's men stare relegation straight in the face.

That remains as Taylor's only goal for the Lancashire side, with the experienced ace far more adept at being a rock-solid defender for his team mainly at Championship level.

The Burnley number three put in top-drawer performances last season for the Clarets when it mattered, notably helping his side pick up a clean sheet and a 1-0 win away at arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers to clinch promotion - Taylor winning eight duels in total to protect his side's win.

Described as being a "phenomenal" defender by football journalist Andy Jones last season too, Leeds would have significantly upgraded their defence landing Taylor in the window.

Also handy with picking up assists - amassing ten in total for Burnley on top of his 13 for Leeds - Firpo would have been understandably sweating about this first-team future if Taylor was signed this January.

Leeds will just have to stick by their hot-and-cold number three for now, as Farke's men strive for an immediate return to the Premier League whilst Taylor aims to try and secure Burnley's doomed top-flight status himself.