Highlights Leeds United could secure a cheaper midfield alternative in Tanaka for just £2m, instead of spending more on Ljubicic.

Rothwell and Tanaka's combined attacking prowess could create havoc in the Championship, adding depth to the Leeds squad.

Farke hopes Tanaka's underrated talent will shine in the midfield, offering both creativity and defensive strength for the team.

Daniel Farke looks to have made signing central midfielders his main priority this summer transfer window far and he will be pleased to have Joe Rothwell already in through the door in the middle of the park.

The new Leeds United loanee has sparkled in pre-season so far for Farke's men, playing a key role in Mateo Joseph adding yet another strike to his pre-season back catalogue against Schalke, but the German boss is clearly wanting even more reinforcements, owing to the fact Glen Kamara is no longer on the books.

Dejan Ljubicic is the main name floating about from FC Koln at the moment, but the Championship promotion candidates could now be sizing up a move for this cheaper alternative instead, who the West Yorkshire outfit have been keen on in the past.

Leeds could work out cut-price deal for new midfield star

As per German outlet Rheinische Post, as relayed by Leeds United News, Leeds could now be in the running again to snap up previous transfer target Ao Tanaka this summer, with his price-tag at his current employers Fortuna Dusseldorf slashed.

The Japanese midfield star could now be available for as cheap as £2m, having previously been touted to be available for a higher £3m amount.

This could see the Whites land a new gem to play in the centre of the park for far cheaper than Ljubicic, with Koln already rejecting a bid in the region of £3.3m for the Austrian target, and so capturing Tanaka would enable Leeds to not break the bank as much.

Signing the Japanese international could also result in an exciting partnership forming in the midfield ranks at Elland Road, as both Tanaka and Rothwell have an eye for a goal in their respective games, away from allowing their sides to tick with calm and measured passing displays.

What Tanaka can offer Leeds

Tanaka is the definition of a well-rounded player for his nation and his current German employers, having lined up for Japan and Dusseldorf in a whole range of spots, with the 25-year-old comfortable in a holding role as much as he is venturing forward as an option helping out with the main attackers in the team.

It was from a more attack-focused position last season where he truly shone for Dusseldorf, with seven goals and four assists tallied up from 30 Bundesliga 2 clashes.

Rothwell's club goalscoring record vs Tanaka's + Ljubicic Player Games played Goals scored Assists Rothwell 355 30 37 Tanaka 185 20 17 Ljubicic 305 23 17 Sourced by Transfermarkt

As can be seen glancing at the table above, the new loan addition of Rothwell and permanent buy Tanaka combining could cause the Championship some havoc, with the ex-Blackburn Rovers man a notorious goalscorer and creator of chances from deep wherever he's been up and down the EFL.

But, both would be able to offer a combative presence for Farke's men in challenging times to come in the Championship too, with the current Dusseldorf man winning his fair share of duels last season in the second German division, with 3.8 duels won on average per game.

Likewise, the new Leeds recruit has proven himself to be a tough battler in the second tier before, with three duels won on average per 90 minutes during the 2021/22 season, when he was still pulling on a Blackburn strip.

Farke will hope a cut-price move for the 25-year-old works out, therefore, who has even been described as one of the most "underrated" midfield talents in the game today by football journalist Bence Bocsak, with Leeds benefitting from shopping in their manager's native land before, as Ilia Gruev proved in being a shrewd pick-up.

Yet, Tanaka could go on to be even more of a revelation, with the Japanese gem's ability to advance forward to help the likes of Georginio Rutter promising, whilst Farke will also love the fact is also more than adept at helping his side shut up shop.

A new-look Leeds team is beginning to take shape, therefore, ahead of an entertaining Championship campaign to come.