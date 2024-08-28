Leeds United look set for a very busy end to the transfer window, as a whole host of faces begin to be lined up to join Daniel Farke's men.

Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani have both joined the building in quick succession to bolster the Whites going forward, who would have been reeling from the exit of Georginio Rutter hurting them in attack, alongside Crysencio Summerville leaving.

Despite snapping up Solomon on loan, and adding the former Almeria man to their attacking arsenal, Leeds might well not be done with explosive talents up top, with his new target on the agenda.

Leeds show late interest in Algerian star

As per Portuguese newspaper The Record, which has been relayed by football outlet Sport Witness, Leeds are keen on snapping up Farense star Mohamed El Bachir Belloumi before the close of the window on Friday.

Sport Witness states that the Whites have even sent scouts out to Portugal to keep tabs on the Algerian winger in action for Farense, with a growing possibility now that Leeds could try to tempt Belloumi to England to star down the right as another electric forward player.

With Wilfried Gnonto also still at Farke's disposal, Leeds going after Belloumi to further bolster in the right-wing area could see a move for Manuel Benson nipped in the bud, with outlandish claims even suggesting that the Farense number 62 could become the Championship club's next Raphinha.

What Belloumi would offer Leeds

That comparison to the Brazilian magician has come from football analyst Ben Mattinson, who has been waxing lyrical about the promising attacker for some time, labelling the deal as one that might well be "game-changing signing" owing to his "insane" skillset.

Last campaign playing for Farense, the tricky Algerian netted seven times from 35 contests and contributed even more with a further five assists, as his mazey runs forward regularly wrongfooted bewildered defenders, much like Raphinha used to be capable of when donning a Leeds jersey.

Belloumi excels when rampaging forward and twisting and turning defenders trying to keep tabs on him, with 2.65 progressive carries managed per 90 minutes last season playing in the Portuguese top-flight, having been at the very top of his game.

On the contrary, after an electric personal campaign for Benson helped Burnley to lift the Championship title, the Angolan forward struggled to make the first-team moving up a division, with only one pitiful start handed to him last season under Vincent Kompany's watch.

Belloumi's FBref numbers (23/24) vs Benson's (22/23) Stat - per 90 mins Belloumi Benson Matches played 33 34 Goals scored 7 11 Assists 4 3 Total shots 2.04 3.09 Shots on target % 48.9% 30% Shot-creating actions 3.31 4.45 Tackles won 1.22 0.48 Aerials won % 52.1% 23.5% Stats by FBref

Although Benson did manage to pop up with three more goal contributions for the Clarets than Belloumi's total during his impressive 2022/23 output, Belloumi could well offer more to Leeds than what the wantaway Burnley man can when glancing at the table above, with the Algerian target not afraid to launch himself into a duel or tackle alongside his attacking game.

Moreover, Belloumi had a higher percentage of his shots find the target when compared to Benson last season, despite having less total shots per 90, with the 22-year-old potentially offering great competition to the likes of Gnonto if signed, compared to the Burnley winger who has seen his stock decrease.

Also capable of playing in the number ten spot, with three appearances coming his way from this spot when playing for previous employers MC Oran, the addition of Belloumi could prove to be a masterstroke purchase, especially if he does live up to his billing as being a star similar to Raphinha's profile.