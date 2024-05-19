Leeds United now know they are only one game from returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, after putting on a show against Norwich City in the Championship playoffs.

After a cagey 0-0 first-leg, the Whites let off steam and pummeled the hapless Canaries 4-0 at Elland Road to set up a Wembley showdown with Southampton to be within touching distance of the top-flight again.

Incomings through the door will depend on whether Daniel Farke's men can return to the top division or not, with the Whites fully aware their chances of getting Joe Rodon on a permanent deal potentially rest on what league they are in next campaign.

It's also the case with this brand-new transfer target, who would be a fantastic upgrade on a waning Patrick Bamford if a deal can be pulled off.

Leeds going after EFL striker

Leeds, even with their crunch clash with Southampton coming up soon, are throwing their hat into the ring over the potential free transfer capture of Saints star Che Adams according to TEAMTalk.

Yet, it looks as if they could be foiled in their mission to sign Adams, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season, by Wolverhampton Wanderers who have allegedly already agreed a deal to sign the wantaway Southampton man and remain in advanced talks. as per other reports.

Still, nothing will be set in stone involving the Scotland international's future until the playoffs are over and done with, and Leeds will hope they can still swoop in at the death if they clinch promotion back up to the Premier League at Wolves' expense.

How Adams compares to Bamford

It would be an almighty sucker punch for Russell Martin's group if Adams was to play his final ever game for the Saints at Wembley and then relocate to the Whites, but funnier things have happened in football.

Adams vs Bamford - FBRef numbers over the last year Stat - per 90 mins Bamford Adams Non-penalty goals 0.48 0.63 Non-penalty xG 0.52 0.53 Shots total 3.19 3.15 Shot-creating actions 1.69 2.60 Progressive passes 1.45 3.46 Stats by FBRef

Alongside Adams trumping Bamford in many of the attacking statistics above, the Saints striker has also proven to be a goalscoring and creative menace alongside Adam Armstrong up top with goals and assists aplenty.

Adams comes in with an impressive 17 goals and six assists for the campaign, with Bamford only registering a weak two assists from 36 games alongside his lesser nine goals.

Leeds will hope Adams and Daniel James can form an equally terrifying combination if a deal can be reached, with the Welshman terrorising Championship defences for fun on his A-Game.

How James could complement Adams

James has also proven himself to be a reliable source of goals alongside being a creative force for the Whites this season, racking up 20 goal contributions from 45 games.

Adams would, no doubt, love to feed off of James' darting runs and finish like a poacher which he has done all campaign long side-by-side with Armstrong.

James vs Armstrong - 23/24 stats Player Games played Goals scored Assists James 45 13 7 Armstrong 51 23 13 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The former Manchester United winger will hope his game can be elevated to the ridiculous levels Armstrong has managed to maintain this campaign, knowing he has a deadlier finisher than Bamford to hand chances to.

The in-demand 27-year-old would also be a smart buy, if Leeds can beat Wolves to his coveted signature, based on his 25 strikes playing in the Premier League in the past.

Described as being a "fantastic" talent by Ralph Hassenhuttl during the Austrian's lengthy stay as Saints manager, Adams will have his fair share of clubs to pick from this coming summer with Wolves looking to be leading the race.

But, if Leeds want to flex and show their ambitious nature moving up if promotion is clinched, they could fancy swooping in at the last minute for the standout Saints man.