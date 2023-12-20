Leeds United may be without a win in their last two Championship fixtures but this season has been a great deal more positive than the last one at Elland Road.

The reigns of Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa are now long behind them but Daniel Farke has engineered a renewed attitude in this part of Yorkshire.

Leeds are now currently third in the table and few would bet against them returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Some intent in the January transfer window wouldn't go amiss either, with an exciting winger being lined up to help push their promotion bid.

Leeds United transfer news - Attacking recruits in the pipeline

The January window could well be dominated by news of Wilfried Gnonto's potential exit from Leeds. That was a saga that dominated the summer window too and if he does finally take his leave a winger will be required in the window.

One solution could lie in the form of Kerem Akturkoglu. Indeed, according to reports from Turkey, Aksam suggest that both Lazio and Leeds are interested in acquiring the player.

Aged 25, an asking price has reportedly been set for the winger of around €14m (£13m). That would be a costly transfer for a side in the second tier of English football, although not out of the realms of possibility.

How Akturkoglu compares to Raphinha

Such a move for the young Turk would be an exciting one. You only need to look at the attacker's numbers this season for Galatasaray to understand why.

So far this term, the 26-cap Turkey international has found the net on seven occasions and also posted eight assists across 27 outings in all competitions.

It's interesting to note that two of those strikes came in the Champions League group stages where Akturkoglu bagged in both clashes against Manchester United. Impressive work indeed.

A left winger by trade, the Galatasaray star is also capable of playing on the right-hand side of attack and shares similarities with Raphinha.

The Brazilian was a wonderful asset to Leeds in the Premier League before a mega £55m move to Barcelona came calling in 2022. During his time with Leeds, the winger was a goal-scoring and creative asset, just as Akturkoglu could prove to be if he moves to Elland Road.

Raphinha's time at Leeds: Premier League only Season Games Goals Assists Key passes per game Dribbles per game 2020/21 30 6 9 2.1 1.9 2021/22 35 11 3 1.9 1.8 Stats via WhoScored.com

Across 67 matches for the Yorkshire side, Raphinha scored on 17 occasions and registered 12 assists as he proved his class at the highest level in England.

Previously described as “unstoppable” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, it's more than just goals and assists that compare the two players.

During Raphinha's last term in England, he produced 1.9 key passes per game in a team that didn't exactly enjoy the most possession. Akturkoglu on the other hand, has created 2.9 this season in the Turkish Super Lig.

They also both work hard in defensive phases, the Turkish superstar making 0.8 tackles per game and Raphinha making 1.5 during his final season at Leeds.

The latter is by far a greater talent but it's hard to ignore the qualities that Leeds' new target has at his disposal. Perhaps a move to England could well see him replicate the club's former Brazilian.