Starting 27 games this season, despite only being 17 years of age still, Leeds United's homegrown product Archie Gray continues to back up why Daniel Farke has no uncertainty whatsoever in throwing the teenager into high-intensity Championship games.

Not as his free-flowing best in a cagey contest for Leeds against Preston in truth, the up-and-coming number 22 still showed in flashes why he keeps getting picked despite his relative inexperience - successful with two of his three dribble attempts in the 2-1 win, on top of winning four ground duels.

Farke will hope his acumen in getting the best out of Gray this season rubs off on this potential January signing, the new possible recruit highly thought of at his parent club.

Leeds going after Premier League youngster

The rumour mill at Elland Road suggests that Farke's promotion hopefuls are going after 20-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay from Liverpool, the Daily Mail (18/01, pg. 69) stating that the emerging Reds youngster is one of many defensive targets on the Leeds shopping list.

Failing to ever really get going during a loan switch to Preston this campaign - starting just two games in an ill-fated loan switch to Lancashire before being recalled - a move out to Leeds could well be an opportunity for Ramsay to show to everyone what he's about away from his recent recurring injury woes.

Signed by Jurgen Klopp for £6.5m just last summer, Ramsay is highly regarded at Anfield for good reason and will want to hit the ground running at Elland Road if signed by the 49ers this month.

How Ramsay fits into the Leeds team

Even with Gray still competently doing a job at right-back despite naturally being more of a midfielder, the Whites could do with more reinforcements in this spot to fall back on for depth.

With Djed Spence no longer situated in West Yorkshire after having his Tottenham Hotspur loan deal terminated, the ex-Aberdeen youngster could fill a gap in reserve for the Whites and even stake a claim to start if all goes swimmingly.

Registering one goal and nine assists in a breakout season at Pittodrie during the 2021/22 campaign before the allure of the Premier League came calling, the former Aberdeen 22 would offer Leeds another energetic and expansive option down the flanks.

Notching up assists aplenty from set-piece situations whilst playing in Scotland, Leeds could benefit from Ramsay's expertise in floating in inch-perfect deliveries if he relocates.

With Leeds scoring a well-drilled free-kick routine away at Peterborough United recently - Ethan Ampadu arguably benefitting from lax Posh marking - Ramsay's excellence from set-pieces could prove to be an effective calling card on his arrival with the likes of Rodon and the goalscorer in the FA Cup clash lining up to find the back of the net.

Only helping himself to one assist so far this season from a right-back spot, Gray could be unshackled by the 20-year-old's arrival and played further forward with Ramsay taking over his defensive duties as a result.

Making two Liverpool first-team appearances to date - with Klopp describing the defender as "outstanding" when quizzed on the emerging Scotsman - this could well be a formative loan switch and a deal that strengthens Leeds in the crunch months to come.