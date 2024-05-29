Leeds United could well have a new-look squad ahead of the next season if all the transfer rumours coming out of the club are to be believed, with their failure to win promotion out of the Championship really hurting them in the long run.

Wilfried Gnonto is one of many key first-team players that look likely to form a mass summer exodus out of Elland Road, with the Italian attacker already being touted for a move to Italy a matter of days after the play-off final defeat, after nearly leaving before a ball was even kicked last summer.

Although there will be a lot of potential changes on the pitch in terms of personnel, a recent statement from Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe seems to indicate that Daniel Farke will remain as Whites manager for the next campaign despite falling short.

The 47-year-old could well fancy bedding more youngsters into the first-team to make up for so many potential losses, having turned Archie Gray into a superstar who's now being linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Yet, Gnonto will still be a major gap to fill regardless, especially when you consider the ex-FC Zurich man's numbers in the second tier.

Gnonto's season in numbers

The nimble 20-year-old attacker, despite battling with Daniel James the entire season for the right-wing spot, still managed to amass 12 goal contributions from 44 games.

Gnonto making 44 appearances in total would have been a preposterous thought at the start of the campaign, with the 5 foot 7 winger even refusing to play towards the very start of the season, to try and push through a transfer away instead.

Still, Gnonto managed to win back unhappy Leeds fans and Farke in the hot seat with his electric displays across the course of the season - particularly in the latter stages of the campaign - even seeing former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson describe him as being "excellent".

Leeds will surely already have a backup plan in place if Gnonto does leave, and one way they could soften this potential blow is to gift one academy star a chance to impress in the first-team ranks next term.

The academy gem who could replace Gnonto

As can be seen glancing at the table below, Leeds have an adaptable gem in their U21 ranks currently in Joe Snowdon that could be a worthwhile presence to have around next season if a number of departures do take place.

Joe Snowdon - positional versatility at U21 level Position played Games played Goals scored RM 7 1 LM 2 2 ST 1 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Predominantly playing at right midfield this campaign in Premier League 2 action, Snowdon has also shown he can play more centrally and in attacking midfield for the U18s where he scored nine goals from 29 appearances.

Farke could aim to stick the youngster down the right flank if he believes that the gem can come good at a senior level, having put a lot of faith into Gray previously, who repaid his manager's unwavering faith remarkably well even when playing in a once unfamiliar right-back role.

This will also be encouraging for Leeds as it means they won't have to break the bank to replace the out-going Italian, instead turning to their highly-regarded Academy structure again to unearth another star of the future.

It will hurt Leeds to lose their dynamic number 29, especially when he would have been likely to stay in West Yorkshire if the play-off final had gone differently, but Whites supporters won't hate the fact their club could begin to put even more faith in their youngsters to try and be successful next season.