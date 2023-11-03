In any other Championship season, Leeds United would currently find themselves in the automatic promotion spots.

Unfortunately for Daniel Farke's men, Ipswich Town and Leicester City are light years ahead of the promotion pack early into this campaign - both teams in question only losing one match so far, with the Foxes picking up a staggering 13 wins from their first 14 to mount an instant return straight back to the Premier League.

The incredible achievements of their second-tier rivals shouldn't detract from the fact Leeds have bounced back from their early campaign woes tremendously, not registering a win in the Championship until the fourth match of the season with grumbling voices at Elland Road growing in volume.

Now, Leeds find themselves in third spot after that momentary early season blip with their eyes firmly back on the ultimate prize of promotion come May.

Crysencio Summerville has stepped up to the mark as a key performer for Farke's side in this turnaround, but he could be missing for Leeds' trip to the Foxes.

Replaced by Wilfried Gnonto last time out versus Huddersfield - coming off with a suspected knock - it could be touch-and-go whether or not the Dutch superstar features in a tantalising top-of-the-table battle against Leicester City.

Summerville's numbers this season

Summerville has been instrumental in Leeds rising to third spot in the Championship standings, scoring six times this season from 11 appearances with the 22-year-old also adding four assists to his individual tally.

His electric form has even seen him pick up a flawless 10/10 Sofascore rating from Leeds' West Yorkshire derby versus Huddersfield, Summerville unstoppable all match as the Whites ran riot in a 4-1 drubbing.

Accurate with all of his crosses in that contest - including his passing accuracy coming in at a high of 87% - Summerville could not be contained by Darren Moore's side no matter the Terriers' attempts to stifle him.

Farke spoke about the Dutchman making improvements to his game to Sky Sports after the 4-1 victory, overjoyed that his number ten is beginning to add more goals and assists to his arsenal.

The popular German head coach said: "I think he was already playing on a top level but it is necessary for a young player to develop so that he is getting goals and assists."

He could be a big loss therefore if he is ruled out for the away game at the King Power Stadium, but Gnonto will be waiting in the wings to seize his opportunity after nearly departing Elland Road this summer if Summerville is absent.

Gnonto's numbers this season

Once a beloved figure, Gnonto has some making up to do when it comes to his relationship with the Leeds fanbase - the Italian attacker handing in a transfer request at the start of the campaign to pressure his employers to sell him to Everton.

It backfired on the 5 foot 7 attacker immensely, with his spot in the starting eleven insecure ever since.

Playing only two full games for the Whites so far this season in the second tier, the 19-year-old could be unleashed from the start versus Leicester

Scoring only once for Farke's men in the Championship - helping himself to a goal in an action-packed 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town two months ago, in late August - the teenager's rapid pace and tricky feet could catch Leicester off-guard who could be potentially complacent at home versus Leeds.

Gnonto will likely be raring to go if he is selected ahead of Summerville, keen to shrug off any prior unhappiness and perform again for the Whites to the best of his abilities.