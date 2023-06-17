Leeds United are still on the search for a manager to lead their Championship campaign next season and now a new update has emerged on a promising candidate.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Daniel Farke?

According to The Telegraph, Daniel Farke is now on the shortlist to become the next manager at Elland Road.

As per the report, the club's hierarchy intend to finalise their search next week after they have spoken to all of the contenders in the coming days and Farke has joined Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan on the shortlist.

Is Daniel Farke the right man for the Leeds job?

The German coach has amassed a wealth of experience over his career so far and especially excelled in the Championship during his four-year tenure at Norwich City.

Farke managed the squad at Carrow Road from July 2017 to November 2021 masterminding promotion to the Premier League twice and averaging 1.50 points per game over 208 fixtures, but was ultimately sacked after failing to continue the success and provide consistency in performances in the top flight.

Despite being axed in the end, Canaries legend Chris Sutton was massively impressed with the brand of football that was being played under Farke's guidance, telling BBC Radio 5 Live back in 2019:

"I have been shocked in a pleasant way with Norwich City this season, I think their brand of football has been absolutely incredible, I really, really do,"

"They have got up playing a brilliant, exciting, attacking brand of football with good players and what they’ve gone back to is the days when i was there and they were developing from within."

Norwich scored 294 goals and won 83 games during Farke's reign - with the side scoring a whopping 93 goals in his first season to win the Championship and 75 goals to finish top of the second tier table in the 2020/2021 season too, demonstrating the formidable attacking force that the coach had curated at Carrow Road.

More recently, the 46-year-old returned to his native Germany to manage Borussia Mönchengladbach leading them to a tenth-place finish and securing victories over Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich during his short spell at the Bundesliga outfit, but after just one season in charge mutually parted company with the club.

Leeds could massively benefit from Farke's Championship experience and proven success with the 49ers surely keen to get the West Yorkshire club back in the Premier League as soon as possible.

Farke has been the recipient of high praise of his peers in the past, with his compatriot and former Dortmund colleague Thomas Tuchel complimenting the manager's attributes when Chelsea faced Norwich in the top flight:

"I like him a lot, first of all as a person. He is a very nice and humble person."

"He is a very good manager in terms of also people management. I would have liked to be a player under him because I can imagine he gives you a lot of confidence and a lot of trust."

Tuchel's comments about Farke's 'people management' highlights a great attribute that would be massively beneficial to the Leeds squad, who will be currently feeling dejected and low on confidence as a result of their relegation troubles.

With that being said, there is no reason why Farke wouldn't be a good fit for Leeds in their pursuit for promotion, however, he could be a short-term solution for the 49ers if they do return to the Premier League as the manager has failed to prove he can keep up with the demands of the top flight.