Leeds United may have confirmed their takeover this weekend but are still in desperate need of a manager to lead the club in their Championship campaign and now a new update has emerged on a potential target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Daniel Farke?

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Leeds are competing with Celtic to appoint former Borussia Monchengladbach coach Daniel Farke this summer.

Plettenberg revealed on Twitter yesterday:

"Excl. News Farke: Talks with Celtic FC! Celtic very interested in signing him as a replacement for Postecoglou. First talks took place.

"Next option: @leeds confirmed. But not advanced yet. Could change next week.

"Farke, ready to take over a new club now!"

Would Daniel Farke be a good fit for Leeds?

There is no doubt that bringing in a manager at Elland Road who has Championship experience would be a massive advantage for Leeds as they endeavour to follow in the footsteps of Burnley by bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

There are not many managers available that boast both a wealth of experience in the second tier and automatic promotion success on multiple occasions, making Farke a rare asset and an extremely attractive prospect for Leeds.

The 46-year-old coach - who was hailed "world-class" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - led Norwich City to first-place finishes in the Championship over his four-season tenure at Carrow Road, however, due to a lack of quality investment from the club's hierarchy found it difficult to keep the club in the Premier League when promoted which ultimately cost him his job.

More recently, Farke went back to his native Germany to manage Monchengladbach but despite beating Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund during his one-year spell in the Bundesliga, has found himself out of work again after finishing tenth in the league table.

The German manager's Championship record speaks for itself with Norwich - tallying up 71 victories and just 29 defeats over 138 second-tier games in charge. That is a fantastic record that if emulated in West Yorkshire could guide Leeds back to the top flight in just one campaign.

As a result, with the right financial backing from the 49ers, there is no reason why Farke can't get Elland Road rocking again when the Championship season commences in August.

Indeed, he is a manager that the club should be seriously considering as soon as possible to avoid missing out to Celtic.