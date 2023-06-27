One of the most challenging situations of the summer transfer window at Leeds United will be convincing touted forward Wilfried Gnonto to remain at Elland Road following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Championship side are expected to lose a wealth of players after plummeting from the top flight, but a sure-fire way to ensure that a title challenge is mounted would be retaining the Italy international's services.

And while the Whites are managerless at present after dismissing both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia this term before making a short-term swoop for the stoic Sam Allardyce in the closing weeks of the campaign, a shrewd appointment for a Championship specialist might just be forthcoming.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Farke has emerged as the leading candidate for the managerial role in West Yorkshire after being dismissed from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach several weeks ago.

Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira have also both been placed on the short-list, but given Farke's experience in forging two promotion-winning campaigns from the second tier with Norwich City, he could be the man for the job.

How would Gnonto perform under Daniel Farke?

The 46-year-old boss has led 138 matches in the second tier, winning 71 matches and amassing 182 points at a rate of 1.82 points per match.

The prospective appointment will be tethered to concerns over his suitability in the Premier League - should Leeds succeed in their seasonal endeavour at the first time of asking - given that Farke boasts a miserable 0.53 PPM in the English top-flight, with just six victories from 49 outings.

But that is largely down to Norwich's mediocrity at the highest level, candidly - the Canaries have suffered relegation across all four of their previous Premier League campaigns.

An offence-minded, gegenpressing coach, Farke's attractive philosophy would suit Leeds to a tee and is exactly what the squad, and indeed fanbase, needs to spark some optimism after a dismal year, and such a style could prompt touted talent Gnonto to stay.

The 19-year-old "diamond" - as he has been called by talent scout Antonio Mango - impressed for the Whites last term and posted four goals and assists apiece from his dynamic role on the left flank, with his exploits earning him a regular role in Italy's international set-up, where he has earned ten caps and scored one goal.

Farke has a history of managing prosperous forwards, salient names being Marcus Thuram, Teemu Pukki and Alexander Isak, and with the likes of Everton interested in making a move for Gnonto this summer, Farke will be determined to keep hold of his £20k-per-week man and ensure that his past management of Isak does not repeat itself.

Indeed, Newcastle United's club-record £63m striker played just one solitary match under Farke's stewardship at Borussia Dortmund II, and Farke will want to ensure that another "special" - as Gnonto was praised by Michael Skubala - prospect is not whisked away from him early on once again.

Especially considering the 23-year-old has just plundered ten goals and two assists from just 17 Premier League starts during an injury-stricken campaign.

Praised as a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus, Gnonto could use the forthcoming campaign at Elland Road as a chance to develop his skills and star for the creme-de-la-creme of the Championship, spearheading a charge back to Premier League competition and unleashing his refined skills at the highest level once again.