Leeds United are looking for some last-minute reinforcements to bolster their squad ahead of their Championship return, and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Brandon Williams?

According to The Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney, Leeds are now considering a move for Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams.

As per the report, the reliable journalist has revealed that Daniel Farke is keen to add more new additions to boost the chances of promotion back to the Premier League and is now interested in reuniting with Williams, having worked with him at Norwich City during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are keen to bolster their transfer funds to complete further improvements to their team ahead of next season, and Williams is one of the players they are willing to offload on a permanent basis, preferring not to sanction loan moves.

How good is Brandon Williams?

There is no doubt that Leeds are in desperate need of new additions following the exit of many of their Premier League players over the summer so far.

In terms of their defensive presence, the West Yorkshire outfit has seen Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca depart, with Junior Firpo's future also hanging in the balance at present.

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed in June that the 26-year-old left-back was attracting interest from "several European clubs" and more recently, it has been confirmed that Leeds are keen to part ways with the player following a difficult season.

As a result, the signing of Williams would be warmly welcomed at Elland Road this summer, as he could be an ideal replacement for Firpo, and potentially an improvement in the role if he could continue his promising development under the Leeds boss.

Farke is no stranger to the Carrington academy graduate after briefly working with him at Norwich, so will have a good understanding of the full-back's strengths, whilst Williams will have experience of the German coach's style of play and expectations of him on the pitch.

The £65k-per-week talent has found it difficult to earn regular first-team football at Old Trafford due to an injury and high-quality competitors occupying his preferred position, something that could make a move to Yorkshire an attractive prospect for the 22-year-old.

Over 26 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 season for Norwich, Williams completed an 82% pass completion rate, won 56% of his ground and aerial duels combined, as well as successfully completing 51% of his dribbles too, according to SofaScore.

Despite falling completely out of favour for United and not featuring once under Erik ten Hag in the top-flight last season, Williams has been the recipient of high praise over his short career so far, with former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branding him as "perfect" in the past.

With that being said, if Farke could secure a deal for Williams this summer it would add some great depth to the left full-back role and could give Williams the opportunity to finally earn regular first-team football, which could pay off massively if he plays with a point to prove his worth.

As such, his arrival could also help seal a departure for Marcelo Bielsa flop, Firpo, as it's clear that he is no longer wanted at Elland Road, given the aforementioned reports and the mooted interest in the Red Devils youngster.