Leeds United are known for unearthing the next generation of stars from their academy.

Throughout their history, the Whites have crafted a long-lasting legacy of facilitating the development of talent through their youth systems.

The likes of Gary Speed, James Milner and Jonathan Woodgate began their careers in West Yorkshire before becoming heroes in the Premier League.

In recent times, the level of talent coming off the conveyor belt at Thorp Arch has shown no signs of slowing down, as emphasized by the emergence of Kalvin Phillips, while 17-year-old Archie Gray, who has starred across 15 appearances at right-back this term, has used the club's relegation as an opportunity to impress Daniel Farke.

The teenager's performances have caught the eye of several European powerhouses, including Liverpool and Dortmund, with Leeds slapping a £40m price tag onto his head.

16-year-old Harvey Vincent is another youngster vying for a spot in the first-team after impressing for the under-18s.

Harvey Vincent's Leeds statistics

The 2007-born teenager, who can operate on the left or right wing, caught the eye as a 15-year-old operating in the under-18 side last term.

Despite playing in an age group higher, Vincent didn't look out of place, scoring three times and supplying one assist in 15 appearances.

The youngster also impressed with his positional flexibility, showing he's equally effective as a right winger cutting onto his left peg and operating the side of his strong foot.

Vincent’s assist against Man City highlighted his strengths as a right winger. He received the ball on the right-hand side and beat the City left-back before cutting the ball back to Cian Coleman, who applied the finish.

Having shown glimpses of his talent last season, he's carried the best of his form across to this campaign and as things stand, is the second top scorer in the under-18 squad with three goals in seven matches, behind only winger Marley Wilson and striker Leyton Brown - four each.

With two assists to add to his repertoire, the talented youngster has showcased his strength as a creator, supplying his teammates in the 4-1 victory over Liverpool and the 4-3 defeat against Sunderland.

When marrying those exploits against attackers in the Leeds first-team side, the 16-year-old has outperformed forward Joel Piroe in the creative department.

Joel Piroe's 23/24 statistics

Piroe has been one of the most lethal strikers in the Championship across the past few campaigns having posted 41 goals in 91 appearances for Swansea City in the second tier prior to his move to Leeds in the summer.

A clinical finisher by trade, the devastating Dutchman would have expected to lead the line for Leeds, however, in the absence of a recognised attacking midfielder, he's been utilised as a number 10 under Farke.

Despite being given more creative responsibility for the Whites, dropping deeper in the attacking phase, the 24-year-old has only supplied one assist this term, which is one less than the total accrued by Vincent.

That said, Piroe has still been able to showcase his incredible finishing from a deeper position, as highlighted by the fact he's the club's joint-top scorer with six goals in 13 appearances.

With a congested fixture schedule to come over the Christmas period, plucking a youngster from the youth setup isn't out of the question for Farke, who could drop Vincent into the deep end, as he did with Gray.